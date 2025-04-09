Viktor Hovland Likens Himself To Eminem In '8 Mile' While Discussing His Golf Swing Demons Ahead Of Masters

Viktor Hovland is one of the most interesting golfers in the world, largely due to the fact that he's his own toughest critic. The Norwegian is ranked ninth in the world heading into the 2025 Masters and is just a few weeks removed from earning his seventh win on the PGA Tour, but you certainly wouldn't know it based on the way he talks about his game.

The last 18 months or so for Hovland have been unique, to put things mildly.

The 27-year-old earned three wins on Tour in 2023 and took home the FedEx Cup. He was ranked No. 3 in the world, and many had labeled him the best player on the planet for a stretch, but then things got…weird.

After being one of the worst short-game players on Tour, he became a real threat with a wedge in his hand thanks to coach Joe Mayo. Hovland surprisingly parted ways with him before teaming back up with him later on amid a rough stretch that included poor play and serious tinkering with his golf swing.

Hovland has never shied away from the fact that he is a true golf sicko and constantly on the hunt for perfection, and even when things appear to be going incredibly well, he'll openly talk about how badly he's swinging the club.

During his pre-tournament press conference at Augusta National this week, Hovland was asked why he's so hard on himself both behind the scenes and in front of reporters, which led him to compare himself to Eminem in the final scene of ‘8 Mile.’

"If you've seen '8 Mile' with Eminem, it's like before his final rap battle, he kind of disses himself," Hovland said. "It's like: Here I am, what else you got on me? I think it just puts it out there so you can focus on the things that I need to focus on, get back to work and get a little bit better."

Again, Viktor Hovland is as unique as they come. Also, this comparison makes plenty of sense, and seems to be working for him as of late after he chased down Justin Thomas to win the Valspar Championship just a few short weeks ago.

If Hovland were to go on and win the 2025 Masters, he should be legally obligated to serve ‘Mom’s Spaghetti' at the Champions Dinner next Spring.