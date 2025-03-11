New York Yankees Remain 2025 AL East Betting Favorites After Gerrit Cole Season-Ending Injury

"The season is already over." "We are screwed." "Our pets' heads are falling off." I heard these things from fellow New York Yankees when news broke Monday that 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole needs Tommy John Surgery and is done for the season.

Honestly, I'm starting to agree after being calmer than your average Yankees fan in the face of adversity. But, sportsbooks paint a rosier picture of NYY's 2025 than my friends. Granted, their World Series odds took a slight hit, falling from +900 pre-Cole injury to +800 at BetMGM afterward.

Yet, despite losing four-time All-Star Juan Soto to the crosstown rival New York Mets this offseason and injuries to Cole, 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, RHP Luis Gil, and two-time home run champion Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees are still the betting favorites in the AL East (+165) and to win the pennant (+350) at BetMGM.

Sure, Soto leaving and Stanton's uncertain future hurts their lineup, and losing Cole makes the Yankees winning the World Series seem impossible. That said, NYY being the favorites to win their division and the AL is a reminder that depth and relief pitching are more important than star power for MLB futures.

With that in mind, the Yankees signed two former NL MVPs, OF Cody Bellinger (2019) and 1B Paul Goldschmidt (2022), this offseason to bat behind 2022 and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge, who is still the best power-hitter in baseball. MLB's 16th-ranked prospect, LF Jasson Domínguez, is in their Opening Day starting lineup.

Furthermore, NYY added two-time All-Star, and 2021 World Series champ, LHP Max Fried to their rotation and strengthened their bullpen by signing two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams. FanGraphs projects the Yankees to have the third-best relief-pitching WAR in the majors this season.

Would I bet the Yankees to win the AL East or the pennant? No, I wouldn't. However, I'm the wrong person to ask because I don't bet MLB futures with odds shorter than +500 since I don't want to tie my money up for 9+ months for a measly payout. Nonetheless, if you don't agree, the sportsbooks' apps are open 24/7 and would love to book your anti-Yankees action.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my MLB 2025 betting record via X all season.