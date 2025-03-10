Yankees Nightmare Comes True: Gerrit Cole Out For Year

The New York Yankees suffered a major blow on Monday with the announcement that their ace right-hander, Gerrit Cole, will miss the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery.

(Perhaps the Yanks should reach out to the pitcher-happy Dodgers for a trade …)

The 34-year-old pitcher’s absence compounds the team’s struggles following their devastating World Series loss, a recovery that will likely extend beyond a year.

In 2024, Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 95 innings in 17 starts, overcoming elbow inflammation that postponed his season debut until June.

Cole underwent further testing Monday with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache after experiencing elbow discomfort at the start of spring training. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported news of the surgery, confirming it will sideline Cole for the 2025 season.

The 2023 Cy Young Award winner and Yankees fans alike received the grim confirmation that he requires Tommy John surgery to repair a torn right ulnar collateral ligament.

With surgery scheduled, Cole’s recovery is projected to take 12 to 16 months. Despite the setback, Cole remains committed to the Yankees. This offseason, he briefly opted out of his contract but ultimately committed to his existing four-year, $144 million contract, which runs through 2028.

The news of Cole’s injury further strains an already beleaguered Yankees starting rotation. The team recently lost Luis Gil to a lat injury, which will keep him out for several months.

To bolster their pitching, the Yankees signed free-agent ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal. Alongside Fried, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt currently stand as the healthiest arms in New York’s rotation.

As the Yankees navigate this mounting adversity, attention now turns to Gerrit Cole’s long-term future and how the team will rebound from their mounting misfortunes.

