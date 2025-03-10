Yankees Nightmare Comes True: Gerrit Cole Out For Year

The New York Yankees suffered a major blow on Monday with the announcement that their ace right-hander, Gerrit Cole, will miss the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery. 

The 34-year-old pitcher’s absence compounds the team’s struggles following their devastating World Series loss, a recovery that will likely extend beyond a year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees celebrates closing out the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In 2024, Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 95 innings in 17 starts, overcoming elbow inflammation that postponed his season debut until June.

Cole underwent further testing Monday with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache after experiencing elbow discomfort at the start of spring training. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported news of the surgery, confirming it will sideline Cole for the 2025 season.

The 2023 Cy Young Award winner and Yankees fans alike received the grim confirmation that he requires Tommy John surgery to repair a torn right ulnar collateral ligament. 

With surgery scheduled, Cole’s recovery is projected to take 12 to 16 months. Despite the setback, Cole remains committed to the Yankees. This offseason, he briefly opted out of his contract but ultimately committed to his existing four-year, $144 million contract, which runs through 2028.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole out for the year. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The news of Cole’s injury further strains an already beleaguered Yankees starting rotation. The team recently lost Luis Gil to a lat injury, which will keep him out for several months. 

To bolster their pitching, the Yankees signed free-agent ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal. Alongside Fried, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt currently stand as the healthiest arms in New York’s rotation.

As the Yankees navigate this mounting adversity, attention now turns to Gerrit Cole’s long-term future and how the team will rebound from their mounting misfortunes.

