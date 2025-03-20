Clay Travis Picks NCAA March Madness Winners For Thursday's First Round Games

The best four days in sports are officially here -- it's NCAA Tourney time.

I have to say, I absolutely love doing Clay and Buck every day on radio, but the only downside is when the games tip off at 12:15 et, I'll be live on the radio for both Thursday and Friday. This means I'll miss, at least a bit, that joyous feeling of the tournament being under way and having nothing to do but watch basketball.

I'll never get over how awesome it was to have a teacher back in the 1980's or 1990's roll in those old televisions on wheels and put on CBS during the school days so we could watch the tournament. Shout out to all the teachers making that move today.

And also shout out to all the parents out there who allowed their kids to stay home and watch games with them. Yes, yes, I know, school's important. But I'm telling you those kids will remember getting to skip school and watch the tournament with mom and dad long after they will remember what they learned in elementary school that day.

Okay, with this in mind, I'll be picking every game in the tournament again this year for like the 11th year in a row. For the old school OutKick crew, I first did this with my buddy Todd Fuhrman out in Vegas in 2014 when we broadcast live from the Westgate Superbook during the NCAA tournament.

Here we go with Thursday's games.

And, as a reminder, tomorrow I'll be flying with President Trump on Air Force One to the NCAA Wrestling Championships over the weekend. It should be incredible. I can't wait.

Okay, here we go, let's get rich kids:

Louisville -2.5 vs. Creighton

I know they're playing in Lexington, a city that hates them, but Louisville will take over the gym. Plus, I think the Cardinals are way under-seeded. This should be a great opener.

High Point +7.5 vs. Purdue

The Boilermakers went from one-seed bust to the NCAA tourney final. Now they return to a scrappy first round nail-biter and High Point covers.

Montana vs. Wisconsin, the over 152.5

This Wisconsin team can actually score, big. Really. Points fly and the over hits.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Houston -28.5

The Cougars haven't been challenged in months. That doesn't change today as they win by 35+

Alabama State vs. Auburn -31

The Tigers stumbled down the stretch, going 1-3 as the prelude to the big dance. They don't let up in round one, winning by 35+ as well.

McNeese +7.5 vs. Clemson

Now that everyone can pay players, maybe we just have to recognize that Will Wade is a really good coach. He gives Clemson everything they can handle before he takes the NC State job.

VCU vs. BYU -2.5

It's generally the case that when everyone calls an upset, it doesn't happen. Give me BYU to cover the number and advance to Saturday.

Georgia +6.5 vs. Gonzaga

In the battle of the Bulldogs, which enigmatic bulldog team will show up. I'm betting the Zags get the win, based on tourney experience, but Georgia keeps it a one-score game to get us the cover.

Wofford vs. Tennessee under 133.5

The Volunteer defense locks down and pulls away in the second half to win 72-53. Meaning we hit our under.

Arkansas +4.5 vs. Kansas

John Calipari vs. Bill Self in the first round?! What a match-up. This is the worst season Kansas has had in forever. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks righted the ship late and have been playing decent. Call the Hogs for the cover.

Yale vs. Texas A&M -7.5

The Bulldogs aren't going to pull off an SEC upset in round one for two straight years. Right? Right? No sir, the enigmatic Aggies catch fire from outside and pull away to win by double digits.

Drake vs. Missouri over 132.5

I love Mizzou's offense, and they set the pace here, racing out to hit 80 and taking us over the number with five minutes to play in the game.

Utah State +5.5 vs. UCLA

The Bruins have been a mess for large parts of this year and Utah State isn't intimidated, having won a tourney game last year. It's tight with two minutes to go and we get our cover.

Omaha +18.5 vs. St. John's

OMAHA! I'm the only person in America betting against Rick Pitino, maybe the best tourney coach ever, to cover in round one. Let's roll.

UC San Diego vs. Michigan -2.5

Back to my earlier point, when everyone picks the upset, it doesn't happen. Hail to the Victors and the coverers too.

UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech, the over 143.5

Let's end a late night with a Red Raiders shootout, making us 16-0 on the day.

Get rich, kids!

And remember, as always, respect the picks.

See you tomorrow with Friday's picks.