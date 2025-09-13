Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack For Week Two: Super Bowl Rematch Edition

Will Cincinnati's offense find their rhythm in week two?

We went 4-4 with our week one OutKick NFL six pack and I apologize for being late this week with posting the NFL picks.

I did give all these out on The Fade on Thursday with Kelly Stewart, but they didn't get posted until the next day.

I'm up in Knoxville for the Georgia-Tennessee game and will have an interview with head coach Josh Heupel as well as a hit from campus tomorrow for Big Noon.

It's been a really tough week, I know, for many of us, and I'm ready to kick back and enjoy college football and the NFL all weekend long.

With that in mind, here's my OutKick six pack for week two.

Jags at the Bengals -3.5

I know the Bengals couldn't block for Joe Burrow in week one and were very fortunate to win.

But I refuse to believe they can be that bad on offense for two straight weeks.

On the positive side, the defense was solid. I think the offense picks up the pace and Cincinnati roars to 2-0 and a cover.

Bills at Jets over 46.5

After that epic comeback on Sunday night, I feel like the Bills may start off slow this week. Which means the Jets jumping out early wouldn't shock me.

But then Josh Allen will start to cook and the over will cash by the end of the third quarter, giving us a 2-0 start on the picks.

Pats at Dolphins -1.5

The Dolphins were the worst team in week one.

Meanwhile, the Patriots were also awful.

So what happens in Miami? Well, the Patriots weren't even good in Miami with Tom Brady and that feels like decades ago now. The Dolphins work out some week one frustrations on the Patriots and get the win and cover.

Bears at Lions -6.5

The Lions couldn't get anything going against the Packers, but at least they didn't collapse late against a first-time starter like the Bears did.

With two divisional games to start the season, it's early, but this is a must win for the Lions.

I think they do, big, by double digits.

Broncos at Colts -1.5

The only team the Broncos, who turned the ball over four times, might have beaten in week one was the Titans.

Luckily for them, they were playing the Titans.

As for the Colts, they looked better than any team in week one.

The easy call here is a regression for the Colts and an improvement for the Broncos, but I'm betting the Colts keep rolling at home and get to 2-0 on the season.

Eagles at Chiefs +1.5

Sure, the Chiefs could start 0-2.

But I just refuse to believe they are going to lose a Super Bowl rematch at home.

This is the kind of game Patrick Mahomes always finds a way to win.

The Chiefs win by a touchdown or more, giving us a perfect day with the six pack.

...

Get rich, kids, and I'll see you this afternoon at Georgia—Tennessee.