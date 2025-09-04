Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack For Week 1: He's So Excited, It's Actually An Eight Pack

Going with the Cowboys, Chargers and Redskins?

Rejoice, we've all made it.

Another season of NFL football kicks off today and with it comes another year of the OutKick NFL Six Pack, where, hopefully, I make all of you fabulous sums of money.

In fact, I'm so fired up for the return of football this week that I picked eight different games.

Yes, I know, it's supposed to be a six-pack, but I'm too excited for football to be back to only have six picks this week.

So here we go.

Cowboys +8.5 at Eagles

Everyone on the planet is picking the Eagles tonight, so this is a bet that the Cowboys, while destined for mediocrity, at best, this season, may well weather the week one storm better than most anticipate.

Plus, this is a pretty huge number for two teams that know each other really well and play twice each season.

(If the Eagles do what everyone expects and blow the Cowboys out in week one I will pretend this pick never happened.)

Chiefs vs. Chargers +3.5

I kind of think this is the year the Chiefs come back down to earth.

An aging Travis Kelce, receivers that still aren't that good, an offensive line with wear and tear, surely at some point Patrick Mahomes and company look human, right?

Right?

I'm betting it starts in week one with a Chargers outright win, but I'll take the points in my pocket just to be safe.

Giants at Redskins -5.5

Did I make this pick just so I can call the Redskins the Redskins?

Maybe.

But also Jayden Daniels is going to scalp the Giants. And lots of other teams this season too.

Bring back headdresses at games!

Steelers -2.5 at the Jets

I feel like everyone has kind of forgotten that Aaron Rodgers is on the Steelers now and that he used to be on the Jets and they are playing in week one.

This is how great NFL storylines are that Aaron Rodgers going back to the Jets is around the 20th most interesting NFL story right now.

But I sneaky like this combo. Mike Tomlin has his old, reliable warhorse quarterback and the Jets still can't score. Give me the terrible towels for the road win by a field goal or more.

Bengals -5.5 at the Browns

Joe Burrow's defense torched the season last year and this year I'm betting the Bengals get off to a better start and torch early-season opponents.

Meaning they absolutely wallop the Browns in week one, winning by double digits.

Dolphins +1.5 at the Colts

The Dolphins win outright against a Colts team that is a total mess on the field.

Honestly, the Colts should just go ahead and mail it in this year and get a top five pick to go back into a loaded NFL draft for quarterbacks next season.

As for the Dolphins, they're kind of a mess too, but if they can keep Tua healthy, they'll be fine.

Titans at the Broncos -8.5

This is a huge number, but the TItans are awful and I think the Broncos are going to be pretty good this season.

Plus, no one has any idea what to expect from Cam Ward -- but based on what I paid for Titans season tickets in the new stadium, he better be fantastic in a few years. I'm hopeful he'll eventually be good. But, remember, Marcus Mariota threw five touchdown passes in his first start and Will Levis threw four in his first start and neither of those guys worked out.

So who knows what to expect here?

I'm taking the Broncos big.

Ravens at Bills +1.5

The wrong team is favored.

The Bills win outright by a field goal.

By the way, am I the only person who loves Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen? I'd like to see either of these guys in the Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes at this point.

...

My Super Bowl prediction is the same as last year's: Lions vs. Bills, because it's the Super Bowl all of America needs.

Get rich, kids, let's go 8-0 this week.