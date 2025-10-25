Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Dolphins Sink Again

Miami's a mess and they head to Atlanta on Sunday

We went 5-2 last week with the OutKick NFL Six Pack to run our season record to 23-25 on the year, meaning that with a good week this week we are going to be back in positive territory for the year.

And, wouldn't you know it, we've already hit on Thursday night football with an easy win for the Chargers.

With that good mojo in place, here are six more winners this week to drive us into another winning week in the OutKick Six Pack. (Note: all these picks were given out Thursday on The Fade, so I apologize for taking a couple of days to get the picks up on the site. It has been a wild week).

Jets at the Bengals -6.5

Joe Flacco likes two things: eating by himself at the bar and beating bad football teams.

The Jets have no chance against this dad life hero.

In all seriousness, the Jets offense is an abomination and I don't think it matters who is starting at quarterback. The Bengals are going to win big.

Dolphins at the Falcons -7

It looks like Kirk Cousins is to the rescue for the Falcons this week.

But, honestly, the Dolphins are such a mess that, once more, the quarterback of the opponent doesn't matter, just take the Falcons and enjoy the double-digit victory.

49ers +1.5 at the Texans

The wrong team is favored in this game.

I trust Kyle Shanahan to put together a game plan that works, and I don't trust Demeco Ryans to do the same.

The Texans have been an inconsistent collage of ineptitude so far this season and I don't see that changing against a disciplined 49ers team.

Give me San Francisco for the outright road win.

Giants at the Eagles, the over 40.5

All Jaxson Dart does is score points.

Plus, I liked what I saw from the Eagles passing offense last week against the Vikings.

I think both teams keep scoring on Sunday, leading us to an easy over victory.

Browns at the Patriots -6.5

Last week I told you my favorite pick of the century was the Patriots to blow out the Titans.

This week I think the Patriots continue their roll under Mike Vrabel and their young quarterback -- love the Drake -- especially when he leads us to yet another Patriot cover.

Titans at the Colts -13.5

Don't overthink this.

The Titans are one of the worst rosters the NFL has ever seen.

On the flip side, Daniel Jones is having an MVP caliber season for the Colts, who have the best record in football so far this season.

It's another painful weekend for the Titans as the Colts roll to a big victory.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, this is the week we soar back into positive territory with the picks.

Get rich, kids and we'll see you next week.