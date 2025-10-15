Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Get Ready For Offensive Pyrotechnics Between Bucs, Lions

We went 4-3 last week to run our record to 18-23 on the season.

Still not great, but it was nice to have a winning weekend to put us within hailing distance of positivity as we approach the midway point of the NFL season.

I've got a baker's half dozen of winners for all of you this weekend in the OutKick Six Pack, so let's get right to all seven of them.

Steelers at the Bengals, the over 43.5

Two old gunslingers go at it as the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers take on the Joe Flacco-led Bengals.

The Bengals have been scoring points, but unable to stop anyone.

I'm betting that's the theme of a Thursday night game in Cincinnati, so let's take the over in honor of the old guys.

Raiders +12.5 at the Chiefs

I know it's the Raiders and they stink, but this number is just too high.

The Chiefs will win, but it will be by a gentlemen's eight or nine, not by two touchdowns.

The Raiders, Chris Berman voice, cover.

Patriots -7.5 at the TItans

I'm going to ask my wife how much I'm allowed to bet on the Patriots and then I'm putting it all on the Patriots to cover and cover by a ton.

I think Mike Vrabel rolls into Nashville and obliterates this Titans team.

Like 28-3 with the Titans having no chance at any point in the game style.

The Pats BIG.

It's an NFL blood bank guarantee!

Panthers -1.5 at the Jets

The Panthers, sneakily, have won three games this season.

I say sneakily because no one has really noticed the Panthers have gotten to .500.

But everyone has seen the Jets are absolutely atrocious and have essentially quit on the season.

Give me the team that hasn't quit to beat the team that has.

Giants at the Broncos, the over 40.5

I keep betting overs in Broncos games and sooner or later one is going to hit.

This is betting science.

In all seriousness though, Jaxson Dart has energized this Giants offense and I think he's going to take chances, which means there's a good shot both teams score quite a bit.

And the over finally hits for us in a Broncos game.

Falcons at the 49ers -2.5

Last week the 49ers finally lost with Mac Jones, but I like Kyle Shanahan's chances of notching a win as the Falcons come back down to earth after their big Monday night win.

San Francisco at home is money in the bank.

I was going to make a Penix joke here, but I'm too mature for that kind of limp humor.

Cha ching for the 49ers big win.

Bucs at the Lions, the over 52.5

Two of the best offenses in the NFL toss the defenses to the wayside and put on a show for all of us.

Out of nowhere, Bucs-Lions has become a rivalry thanks to the offensive pyrotechnics.

Each team goes for 24+ and the over has hit by midway through the fourth quarter.

...

There you have it, seven NFL winners to get us back in positive territory for the season, get rich, kids with our NFL Six Pack +1 of winners.