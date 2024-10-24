Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Count On Cowboys To Cover In San Francisco; Look For Lions To Score At Will Week 8

We went 2-5 last week, dropping our season record with the OutKick Six-Pack to 28-27-1 on the year.

But have no fear, I have six winners for you this week with the OutKick Six-Pack.

So let's dive right in and keep our head above water.

Jets at Patriots, Under 41.5

The Jets offense appears broken and I think the Patriots defense will rebound after getting torched in London.

Plus, do we really think Drake Maye is going to keep putting up points?

I don't.

The under's the play.

Titans at Lions -11

The Titans are selling off any assets they can to begin a deep rebuild.

And they didn't have much success on offense before they started jettisoning talent.

Given that the Lions are basically assured of scoring 30 points or more, I don't see how this one stays close.

The Lions win by 20+.

Colts at Texans -5

CJ Stroud back at home against a Colts team that hasn't shown much in the way of offense?

Sign me up for the Texans by double digits.

Bills at Seahawks, Over 46.5

Both offenses are firing on all cylinders.

Who would have believed, by the way, that Geno Smith would play better than Russell Wilson over the past couple of years?

I like the over to go soaring past the total, hop on board and enjoy the ride.

Panthers at Broncos, Under 41.5

Bryce Young returns to the starting lineup, probably, but the Broncos shouldn't be this big of a favorite no matter who the Panthers play at quarterback.

Instead, let's rely on the Panthers offense stinking and the Broncos not hanging a crooked number because their offense isn't great either.

The under's the play.

Cowboys +4 at 49ers

With nearly two weeks to think about the beatdown the Lions put on them, the Cowboys head out to San Francisco with revenge on their minds.

Meanwhile the 49ers offense is hobbled with injuries and the defense hasn't played at an elite level of late either.

The Cowboys cover and have a chance to win it late.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, six winners here for all of you.

Hope y'all have fantastic weekends.