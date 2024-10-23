Clay Travis' College Football Picks, Week 9: Vandy And Navy Intrigue And Big Noon Kickoff With Luke Bryan

We went 8-9 last week to run our season total to 50-62 on the season.

Yep, brutal so far.

But to be fair, our blood bank guarantee on the under in Alabama-Tennessee cashed with ease and I would lose every bet for the rest of the season if you told me Tennessee is going to make the playoff. (And beat Alabama and Florida in the same season, something that doesn't happen very often).

But with that in mind, it's winning time.

And I have 13 winners for you all this weekend.

As always, #respectthepicks and get rich, kids.

By the way, I'll be on Big Noon Kickoff Saturday morning on Fox with country music superstar Luke Bryan. So hope you guys are able to tune in for that. It should be fun.

Here we go with our 13 picks:

Syracuse at Pitt, the over 62.5

Yes, Miami and Clemson get all the attention in the ACC, but Pitt is undefeated and Syracuse has just one loss.

Meaning the winner of this game could still make a run to the ACC title game.

Warning: this is a Thursday night game!

With Pitt out to nearly a full touchdown favorite, I'm hopping on the over train here and cashing a winner before the weekend even gets started.

Boise State at UNLV +3.5

The winner of this game could have an inside track to the playoff as the non-power conference selection.

So far, Boise State's only loss on the season was at Oregon and UNLV's only loss was in overtime to Syracuse.

Warning: this is a Friday night game!

And UNLV is winning it.

But I'll take the points as a nice gambling cushion too.

Rutgers +14 at USC

Rutgers has lost three games in a row after a 4-0 start and USC's season peaked in Week 1 when the Trojans upset LSU in Las Vegas.

Now we get an 11 PM Eastern Friday night on Fox kickoff -- 11 PM Eastern! On Friday -- from Los Angeles.

I'm going to be putting on the TV after the Travis Halloween party ends to see how this one finishes.

Which should be with an early Saturday morning Rutgers cover.

Oklahoma at Ole Miss -20

This is a bet on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels offense to dominate after a bye week stewing over an overtime loss at LSU.

I just don't think this Oklahoma offense can score on Ole Miss and I think the Rebel defense is underrated.

My prediction for Oklahoma?

Pain.

Hotty Toddy for a big win.

Notre Dame vs. Navy +13

If you're rooting for Notre Dame in this game, and you aren't a Notre Dame fan, you have no soul.

Navy is unbeaten and dominating so far this season, winning every game by double digits.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame, despite losing as a 28.5 point favorite to Northern Illinois, has worked itself back in playoff contention.

The Irish are 6-1 and only have two ranked teams left on the schedule: Army and Navy.

But anchors away, Navy covers.

Arkansas at Mississippi State, the over 57.5

Yes, Mississippi State is 1-6, but, quietly, the Bulldog offense has started to bark. It scored 31 against Georgia on the road, 24 against a stellar Texas A&M defense last week, I think State will post 28 or more Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas defense showed some pretty significant cracks giving up 34 at home to LSU on Saturday.

But the State defense hasn't stopped anybody all season long.

The over's the play.

Illinois +21.5 at Oregon

Last week, I told you the Illini were better than Michigan.

And they went out and proved it with a double-digit win over the Wolverines.

This week they aren't a better team than Oregon.

But they also aren't over three touchdowns worse than the Ducks.

Give me the fighting Bret Bielema's for the cover.

Missouri +13.5 at Alabama

At some point, you have to recognize the truth, Alabama's just not that good of a football team.

The offense, outside of Ryan Williams and Jalen Milroe in the run game, lacks explosion and the defense is pedestrian at best.

I don't think Mizzou has a great offense or defense either, but I just think the Tigers will keep it close throughout and have a chance to steal it late.

Plus, the Alabama crowd could get downright nasty if this game stays close, which I think it will.

Mizzou plus the double-digit points is the play.

Texas at Vanderbilt +18.5 and the over 53.5

Can Vandy keep its Diego Pavia momentum rolling for another week in Nashville?

I think so.

Meanwhile, the Texas aura of invincibility was punctured in a big way last week by Georgia.

This line is still too high, Vandy covers and keeps it within single digits as both teams score 24 or more to hit the over too.

LSU at Texas A&M -2.5

In a battle of the only two teams left unbeaten in SEC play, I like the Aggies to win a defensive battle.

I know, trust me, this is a game the Aggies have struggled to win for years, a huge game at Kyle Field.

But this time is different.

Really.

Gig'em for the win and cover.

Penn State at Wisconsin +6.5

Every single thing we've seen all season says Penn State should win this game.

But it's a trap!

Wisconsin is playing much better, winning the past three weeks by 20 or more and the defense hasn't allowed more than seven points in any of these games.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions are definitely looking ahead to a massive game against the Buckeyes next weekend.

The result?

A field goal game.

Which means the Badgers cover.

Auburn +2.5 at Kentucky

How crazy has the SEC season been?

Kentucky and Auburn have combined for one SEC win all season -- the Wildcat victory at Ole Miss, which is the biggest road upset of the season in conference.

Mark Stoops's Wildcats are falling apart and Hugh Freeze's Auburn team can't keep a fourth quarter lead.

That changes Saturday in the bluegrass when Auburn gets its first SEC win of the season and wins outright as a 2.5 point underdog.

There you have it, boys and girls, 13 winners for all of you.

Hope y'all have fantastic weekends