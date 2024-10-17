Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Expect Lots Of Points In Tampa, Atlanta And Green Bay

Unlike the college football picks, which have been a disaster so far this season, our OutKick NFL Six Pack has been doing pretty well. 

We went 5-2 last week to run our season record in the NFL to 26-22-1. 

This week I'm back with seven more winners for all of you in the OutKick six pack. 

Patriots at the Jags, the under 42.5

We've got Drake Maye making his second career start, this time on the road in London, and we have a Jags team which has stunk all season matching up against him. 

The Patriot defense has been the best part of the team so far and I think that's the case again on Sunday. The under's the play in a game that's pretty awful to require both teams to travel overseas to play.

We're sorry London, football is usually better than this.   

Titans at the Bills -8.5

The Titans offense, put succinctly, completely and totally stinks. 

Meaning all the Bills need to do to cover this number is probably score 21 or more. 

Which I think they will manage. 

The Bills drop the Titans to 1-5 on the year, win by double digits, and that should end the Will Levis era in Nashville. 

Texans at the Packers, the over 47.5

We've got two elite quarterbacks dueling in Lambeau and I can't wait to see which guy makes the late play to win. 

But instead of picking a side, I'm just going to enjoy the scoring. 

The over cashes.  

Seahawks at Falcons, the over 50.5

A match up of two offenses that have gone up and down the field all year and two defenses that have struggled all season. 

Don't overthink it, bang the over in this one too. 

Lions at Vikings -1.5

The Lions were phenomenal on the road at Dallas last weekend and look like one of the best teams in the NFC. 


But the Vikings are still undefeated and receiving no respect, even at home. 

The Vikings keep rolling and get the home win to continue their cover streak. 

Ravens at Bucs +3.5 and the over 49.5 

My guy Baker Mayfield can't be stopped with this Bucs offense. 

And how about the disrespect here? 

A home dog by more than a field goal on Monday night in Tampa?

Outrageous. 

The Bucs win outright and the over goes soaring past this number too. 

There you have it, seven winners to keep our OutKick Six Pack rolling. 

Have great weekends!

