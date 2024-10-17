Clay Travis' College Football Picks, Week 8: Tap The Veins On Alabama-Tennessee; Georgia Set To Upset Texas?

So far this season, we haven't seen good results with the college football picks -- the NFL Six Pack has been solid, but not CFB -- and we are sitting at a poor 42-53 on the season.

Fade-the-picks guy has been a winner so far.

And y'all know I hate fade-the-picks guy.

But it's Locktober in college football, the time when great gamblers like me make money hand over fist.

Which is why I have 17 winners for you this weekend.

Yep, 17!

As always #respectthepicks and it's time to…get rich, kids.

Oregon at Purdue +28.5

The Ducks are coming off a huge win, traveling halfway across the country, and playing at a 1-5 Purdue team for a Friday night kickoff.

And you're telling me they are going to play well?

No chance.

The Boilermakers cover a big number and we start off the weekend with a win.

Nebraska +6.5 at Indiana

The Cornhuskers have the tougher schedule so far.

Meanwhile, Indiana, while a great story, is eventually going to lose because, let's be honest, it's still Indiana football.

I think it happens this weekend.

But let's take Nebraska and the points just to be safe.

Miami -5 at Louisville

The Hurricanes haven't been good the past two weeks, notching narrow victories over Virginia Tech and Cal.

This time they run out of luck.

The Cardinals get the outright win as the home underdog and we get an easy gambling win with the five points in our back pocket.

Wisconsin at Northwestern over 41.5

The Badger offense is starting to score some points and Northwestern has shown the ability to score at times too.

Yet this number suggests both offenses are complete garbage.

They aren't.

Over's the play.

Virginia at Clemson -20.5

All Clemson does is cover.

The Tigers keep it rolling with another big win against an ACC opponent, putting even more money in our pockets.

UCLA at Rutgers, the under 40.5

Neither team can score any points.

So what happens when two teams who can't score play each other? It's like a mixer featuring dudes for Kamala, no scoring.

A battle of offensive ineptitude ends in an easy under for all of us.

Auburn +4.5 at Missouri and the under 51.5

I'm the only person in America still betting Auburn.

I really, truly believe the Tigers aren't that bad, especially on defense.

And I think Mizzou remains overrated.

Which is why it wouldn't shock me to see Auburn win this one outright, especially with Mizzou potentially looking ahead to a game at Alabama.

War Eagle for the cover and the under.

South Carolina at Oklahoma, the over 41.5

This is a sneaky big game for both programs.

The Gamecocks have played well against a tough schedule and Oklahoma is coming off a beat down against Texas.

If OU can't win here, what SEC game is it winning in the rest of the season: at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Alabama and at LSU? That's brutal.

But you know what also is brutal? The Oklahoma offense.

I think both defenses dominate here, the under's the play.

Alabama at Tennessee +3 and the under 56.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, the under is my blood bank guarantee.

I just don't see any way the Tennessee offense, which has gone scoreless the past two first halves in the SEC, suddenly gets hot against Alabama, even if the Tide defense has been suspect.

Meanwhile, I really don't think the TIde offense will have much success against the Tennessee defense, which has been very consistent all season.

So far, the Vols haven't given up more than 19 to any opponent all season.

I think that continues in Knoxville on Saturday, when Tennessee pulls off the home upset and beats the Tide 20-17, giving us a double win on Tennessee and the under.

Michigan at Illinois +3.5

Put simply, the wrong team is favored here.

Michigan can't score points and Illinois is going to beat them outright.

But with the 3.5 points in our pocket we're in a great spot for a cover even if the Wolverines lead late.

USC at Maryland +7.5

The Trojans are 4-13 ATS on the road in their past 17 games.

And you're telling me they are going to travel across the entire country after a tough loss against Penn State and be excited to play the Terps?

I just don't see it.

Maryland covers, and potentially wins outright.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State +17

I'm going to be the only person in America taking State in this game, but this is a massive line for a road team to cover at night in the SEC.

Have we seen enough from the Aggie offense to think it is going to hang a crooked number here? I don't think so, at least not yet.

Give me the Bulldogs to clang their way to a cover.

LSU at Arkansas +1.5

The Razorbacks, coming off a bye week while LSU played a late night overtime game against Ole Miss, are going to win this game.

Woo pig for the cover and the win.

Georgia +5 at Texas

Do we really think Kirby Smart's Georgia team is going to lose both big road games to start the season and put itself on the ropes not just as an SEC title team, but as a playoff team before Halloween even gets here?

I just don't see it.

Plus, every team in college football, for one game or at least a half, has looked bad all season.

Except Texas.

Do we really think the Longhorns are that much better than everyone else?

I don't.

Georgia covers and has a chance to win late in Austin.

Kentucky at Florida, the under 42.5

Mark Stoops has a solid defense.

Florida has a freshman quarterback.

What's that tell us?

The under's hitting in the Swamp.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, we're going 17-0.

Have fabulous weekends.