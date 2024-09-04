Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Bet These Two Road Underdogs To Win Outright In Week 1

The NFL returns on Thursday night and every week all season long we will have, as we have for years, the OutKick Six-Pack, featuring my favorite six NFL gambling picks.

We will also have "The Fade" with Kelly Stewart every week this season. The show generally will air on Thursday afternoons before the NFL and college football games kick off each week; this week's episode, however, is already up.

With that in mind, let's roll with the OutKick Six-Pack.

Check out Clay's College Football Picks too.

Titans +4.5 at Bears

It's season two for Will Levis, and he's got a brand new coach. I think the Titans may surprise some people early in the year with how much improved they are, especially on offense.

While I have a great deal of faith in Caleb Williams to have a good rookie season, I don't think week one will be indicative of his season-long performance.

And, let's be honest, do the Bears deserve to be a 4.5-point favorite over anyone right now?

I don't think so.

Give me the Titans to cover -- and pull off the week one upset -- in Chicago.

Steelers at Falcons, the over 42.5

Both teams are breaking in new veteran quarterbacks and I think will be much improved on the offensive side of the ball as a result.

Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson duel like it's an old Vikings-Seahawks game back in the day.

And the total surges over 42.5 in Atlanta.

Jags at Dolphins -3

Remember last year when the Jags were all the rage in the preseason?

Yeah, so much for that.

With a brand new contract in hand, Tua celebrates his newfound wealth and the Dolphins offense dominates the Jags, leading to a double-digit win for the Fins.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Preview: Five Bold Predictions For Upcoming Season

Texans -2.5 at Colts

Year two of the CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson eras debuts in Indy.

Richardson, after an early season injury, was the forgotten man in the rookie quarterback debate cycle, and he's eager to prove CJ Stroud isn't the only AFC South gunslinger with a bright future.

Unfortunately for him, the Texans are just a way better team right now than the Colts.

Stroud starts off the season with a division win and a cover.

Raiders at Chargers -3

As much fun as the Gardner Minshew era has been to watch, based on the total roller coaster if nothing else, Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh will have tremendous success in the years ahead.

And it begins in week one when the Chargers grab a division win over the Raiders.

The NCAA may be after Harbaugh for Michigan shenanigans, but come Sunday afternoon, he'll have moved on to NFL victories instead of college rules investigations.

And he'll add on a cover for good measure.

Cowboys +2.5 at Browns

I know Dak will be (potentially) without his primary receiving weapon, but can we at least show some respect for the Cowboys?

Deshaun Watson is back at quarterback and that's actually a benefit for the Cowboys so far as I can see it.

I think the Cowboys get the win outright and delirious Cowboy fans celebrate by proclaiming themselves clear Super Bowl favorites.

Until they lose in two weeks to the Ravens.

But that's in the future.

For now they win outright and cover.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Preview: Five Most Likely Super Bowl LIX Scenarios

...

There you have it, boys and girls, the OutKick Six-Pack is going 6-0.

Let's get rich, kids.

Check out Clay's College Football Picks too.