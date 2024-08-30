2024 NFL Preview: Five Most Likely Super Bowl LIX Scenarios

Veteran NFL writer Armando Salguero is getting OutKick readers ready for the march to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with a handful of stories looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season.

I know what the bosses are trying to do here: They're trying to give me a chance to look like a foof.

They want me to pick the 5 most likely Super Bowl scenarios and anyone who knows my history of covering Super Bowls in New Orleans – in 1997, in 2002, and the last time in 2013 – the scenario that definitely played out was that I ate like a blue whale. New Orleans food is awesome, people.

Oh, yeah, football ... Fine, here are my 5 most likely (no-calorie ingesting) Super Bowl scenarios:

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Of course I'm taking the easy one first. They've already played in two Super Bowls the last five years and that's because one (KC) has the NFL's best QB and the other (SF) has the NFL's most talented roster. That hasn't changed.

Chiefs vs. Packers

The Packers are coming, my friends. They surprised a lot of people late last season, including the Dallas Cowboys, and were a rough fourth-quarter away from upsetting the No. 1 seed Niners in Santa Clara.

Lions vs. AFC North

It's my dang list, I'll position it any way I want! The Lions remain legit and it says right here every team in the AFC North is a likely Super Bowl contender – so if any of them make it, I look like a genius.

Eagles vs. Texans

Lotta things have to go exactly right for this to happen, but it's possible. Jalen Hurts has to stay healthy. The Texans defensive line has to stay healthy and perhaps find help at the trade deadline. And if C.J. Stroud makes a second-year leap, why not?

Cowboys vs. The World

Look, the Cowboys have the talent to get there so if they cure whatever has cursed them in postseasons past, they can definitely be in New Orleans. And, because Jerry Jones thinks his team is better than everybody, they should be able to take on everybody.