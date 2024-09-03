Clay Travis' College Football Gambling Picks For Week 2: Bet Road Favorite Texas To Beat Michigan In Big House

I hope all of you had fantastic Labor Day weekends.

Positive: college football is officially underway.

Negative: we went 6-9 last week to run our season record to 8-10.

Some would run in the opposite direction from this debacle, but not me, your fearless leader. I'm up early on a Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C. gazing out over the Lincoln Memorial from my hotel room, inspired by Honest Abe's marble facade to lead all of you, once again, into the halcyon fields of victorious gambling.

In addition to early gambling picks this week, we will also have an early edition of "The Fade" with Kelly Stewart. It should be up later Tuesday afternoon. I'm also doing the TimCast show tonight and speaking with Barrett Media at my college alma mater, George Washington University, tomorrow.

Then I'm off to LA for the rest of the week.

All that to say, despite three zones in three days, it's winning time.

11-0 is on the way. Get rich, kids.

Duke at Northwestern, the under 39.5

General rule, the more you'd like your kids to go to school there one day, the worse the school is at football.

That's certainly the case here since neither Northwestern nor Duke can score.

Even against each other.

So what are we doing? Taking the under and cashing an early Saturday win in the battle between two schools whose graduates are the most likely to say, "well, actually" in an Internet comment thread.

Bowling Green at Penn State -34.5

There was a time when the gambling gods loved Bowling Green.

Alas, those days are in the past.

Which is why you need to hop on the James Franklin covering machine for week two action.

Drew Allar slices and dices the Falcons to shreds and Penn State wins by 40+ because all James Franklin does is cover against bad football teams.

Texas -7.5 at Michigan

This number, in the biggest game of the week by far, has surged out to over a touchdown after week one when Texas dominated Colorado State and Michigan struggled against Fresno State. This means the value, at least if you assess it based on the offseason and last week's look ahead number, is all on Michigan.

But here's the problem, I just think Texas is way better than Michigan. They've got the proven quarterback, the established head coach, the actual improved roster over last season and I don't see any reason why the Longhorns aren't going to win this game by double digits.

In fact, the only reason to bet against Michigan is because of the home field.

But this Texas team has proven itself quite talented at managing tough situations.

So hook 'em, give me the Longhorns to cover a decent sized road number.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State, the over 59.5

Essentially, this is Mike Gundy vs. Bobby Petrino.

Arkansas can't stop anyone, meaning Oklahoma State is good for 30+. Meanwhile Bobby Petrino by himself is good for 20+ just by scheming plays.

What's that mean?

A shootout in Stillwater.

Who wins? Who cares? Just enjoy the points, the over's the play.

(Sidenote: Bobby Petrino gets the Arkansas head job again at the end of the season if the Razorbacks score a ton of points, right?)

California at Auburn -13.5

Hugh Freeze has his offense rolling in year two down on the Plains and last year's 14-10 snoozefest between these two teams is long since forgotten.

Fortunately, the Tigers are equipped to do so and, frankly, Cal doesn't have the horses to keep up.

I like the Tigers by 20+.

Iowa State at Iowa, the under 35.5

When two teams from Iowa play, you take the under.

It's just a rule.

Four of the last five games between these two has gone under 35.5.

Before this year's CyHawk trophy is hoisted, make it five of six, the under's the play.

South Carolina at Kentucky, the under 45.5

I don't think either team can score, which, given the state of explosive SEC offenses, is going to be a major issue for both teams as the season progresses.

That's certainly been the case for the past three seasons, with 17-14, 24-14, both Gamecock wins in the past two seasons, and a 16-10 Wildcat win three years ago.

The Gamecocks were fortunate to win in week one and Kentucky had a Southern Miss team that never seemed to wake up after a weather delay meant their game didn't end until after midnight. It's tough to see what each team has this year, but it's fair to say they are both weak on offense.

So give me the under.

MTSU at Ole Miss -40.5

Last week MTSU gave up 25 points to Tennessee Tech.

Now they play Ole Miss.

The Rebels are going for 52+.

And I don't think MTSU will score more than 10.

I'm a public school kid, but that math checks out. The Rebels roll and cover.

South Florida at Alabama, the over 63.5

Last year these two teams played a defensive struggle in what was probably the worst game Nick Saban's team played last season.

But now both teams have more established offenses, especially South Florida in year two with Alex Golesh.

Jalen Milroe plays more than a half this week -- and the game is closer -- but the Tide still rolls to 45+ in week two and South Florida cashes in for more than 20 points.

Yep, the over's the play.

Colorado at Nebraska -7

I just don't think Colorado is much improved over last season and I do believe Nebraska is quite a bit better.

Yes, Shedeur Sanders will be a top draft pick, yes, Travis Hunter is maybe the biggest physical freak in college football.

But ultimately I still see major issues with Colorado on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage. This is just not a stout team at the point of attack.

And I think that catches up with the Buffaloes this weekend.

Nebraska avenges last year's loss with a double-digit win.

Tennessee -7.5 vs. North Carolina State

Yes, Nico looked amazing in week one and N.C. State struggled with Western Carolina.

That's why many people are jumping on the Vols, sending this line over a touchdown everywhere. But I actually think the most important reason to take Tennessee is on the line of scrimmage, particularly the Vol defensive line.

Nico is going to soak up a ton of accolades this season, but the biggest improvement in year four of Josh Heupel's tenure is actually on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee will hold N.C. State to 24 or less and the Vol offense will score 38 or more.

That's a double-digit win and, wait for it, my blood bank guarantee for the week.

Tap the veins, boys and girls, and let's roll to an 11-0 week.

It's time to get rich, kids.