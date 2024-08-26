Clay Travis' College Football Gambling Picks For Week One: Can Clemson Pull Off The Georgia Stunner?

I don't know what it says about me, but I take genuine joy in looking at a full slate of college football gambling odds.

It just makes me super happy to see, especially after an interminably long college football offseason.

And I don't just like looking at the lines, I love checking them multiple times a day as kickoff nears to see how they might be moving based on the news out there and how the money is being bet, it's like a stock market for sports, just pure fun every single week.

And, at long last, our long national nightmare is over. We're back with a full slate of college football games.

Praise the lord.

Last week we went 2-1 in week zero -- how perfect was Georgia Tech pulling off a double-digit win over Florida State from Ireland! -- but this week I've got 15 winners for you in week one action.

As a general rule, like always, I'll be posting college football gambling picks on Wednesday and my NFL six pack every Thursday, but occasionally, like this week, the picks will be up early to handle my travel schedule and/or excitement about the games. The great thing about week one is there are typically no hidden injury issues to consider when it comes to betting.

Plus, like I said, I'm just too excited to wait on the picks this week.

Some season-long housekeeping before we get to the 15 winners.

I'll be doing "The Fade" with Kelly Stewart, aka Kelly in Vegas, each Thursday for those of you who want video or audio discussion of games. Plus, as always, I'll be publishing the Starting 11 each week to break down all the action we saw on Saturday each fall.

Plus, I'll also be on the road for Big Noon for big SEC games for a fourth straight season.

We're also adding an Outkick top 12 for the upcoming playoff, which will feature the votes of a bunch of college football media and former coaches that I think you guys will enjoy.

But that's for the future.

For now let's go ahead and get the winners rolled out for week one. As always #respectthepicks and #getrichkids.

Here we go with a 15-0 week:

Clemson +13.5 vs. Georgia

After several disappointing seasons, Dabo's Tigers have a chance to erase years of disappointment by pulling off a stunner against an old border rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.

But with Nick Saban now retired, Kirby Smart takes over the mantle of the best, dynastic program, the most talented team. But here's the question, who is Carson Beck's safety valve with Brock Bowers graduated to the NFL? Go back and watch the Bulldogs play last season, without Bowers, the Bulldogs may well have lost a couple of games. When they had to make a play, desperately needed a conversion, just had to get a first down, Bowers was there.

I think replacing him is going to be very difficult, tougher than most realize, especially early in the season.

And this schedule is brutal, on the road at Alabama, at Texas, and at Ole Miss, that's three preseason top six road games!, but all that's in the future. For now, Clemson keeps it relatively close until late, they still have a super talented roster that matches up fairly well with the Bulldogs, and loses by ten.

Giving you a Tigers cover for an early kick on Saturday.

Penn State -8,5 at West Virginia and the over 51.5

All James Franklin does is cover.

At a 60% clip.

Pretty much season after season, especially in the non-top ten matchups that don't get as much attention.

In what used to be a big rivalry game, the Nittany Lions are too talented for the Mountaineers, even in raucous Morgantown, the closest thing college football has to the Old West town of Deadwood.

The Nittany Lion offense has playmakers and this is the year when Drew Allar puts it together, right?

Right?

Penn State wins by double digits, but WVU puts up points, giving you a double win in the Big Noon on Fox debute. (Side note, I'll be at Georgia-Alabama making my Big Noon debut later in the fall. Can't wait.)

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt +13.5 and the under 50.5

One of my big theories in college football is when coaches get on the hot seat they go back to what they know best.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is a defensive guy, remember he made his name building a stout defense at Notre Dame. In fact, if he'd stayed one more season in South Bend, he'd probably be the head coach of the Fighting Irish right now.

So my bet is he's laser focused on defense this camp.

Vandy may lose games this year, but the defense is going to be much improved.

Especially in week one.

As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies got hot late, but I think they start slow again this year.

I like the Dores to take the air out of this game, cover a big number, and keep it low scoring in the process. A double win in Nashville for those brave enough to back the Commodores.

Chattanooga at Tennessee -38.5

All of the attention in Knoxville is going to be on Nico and the offense.

And deservedly so.

Nico is the most hyped quarterback in Knoxville since, deep breath, Peyton Manning over 25 years ago.

But while Nico might get the attention, I think Tennessee is going to be more improved, and talented, on the defensive side of the ball than most expect, especially in the front seven.

What's that mean for Chattanooga?

Not many points.

Even with the Vol back ups in, the points won't stop, I see Tennessee going for over 50 and Chattanooga struggling for double digits.

Give me the Vols with a big win in the home opener.

Miami at Florida +2.5

This is probably the most intriguing game of week one for me.

Not the best, mind you, but the most intriguing.

Billy Napier has one of the toughest schedules in the history of college football. That's not hyperbole. Think about this, Florida's final seven games are as follows: at Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, at Florida State. Even a really, really good team would struggle to get to 3-4 in this stretch.

And Florida is not a really good team.

So the Gators absolutely have to get off to a good start in the first five games.

Beat Miami and you can dream about a 5-0 start to help stave off the brutal closing stretch.

Lose and you wonder if Billy Napier will even be coaching the Gators come November.

I think Florida, and their crowd, brings it for an old school rival in week one and doesn't just cover, I think they get the win outright.

Because for all the attention on the Gators, Miami has been awfully wobbly so far under Mario Cristobol. Are the Canes more talented? Sure. But have they looked disciplined enough to roll into an SEC venue and walk away with a win?

Nope, not even close.

The Gators win outright, but just to be safe I'll take the +2.5 in my back pocket.

Colorado State +33.5 at Texas

While all of the attention is on Deion Sanders at Colorado, Jay Norvell has quietly built a slowly improving team in his first two years.

The offense is stout, but the defense still needs work.

Texas is a playoff team for sure from a talent perspective, but the excitement of an SEC season likely has them looking ahead, especially with a number this big.

Give me the Rams for the cover in Austin.

Old Dominion +21 at South Carolina

For years Old Dominion has gotten up for a major conference opponent early in the season.

Just ask Virginia Tech fans.

Now you've got South Carolina breaking in a new quarterback and a Monarchs team with nothing to lose.

An upset is probably too much to expect, but covering as a three touchdown underdog?

It happens.

Western Kentucky at Alabama -30.5

Okay, this is a coaching psychology bet.

Kalen Deboer is coaching his first game in Bryant-Denny. Ordinarily this would be a scrimmage game for Nick Saban teams, but I feel like Deboer wants to win big in week one to give him some breathing room as the Tide gets underway in his regime.

Again, WKU isn't bad, but I think this game matters more than most openers to Alabama.

I think the Tide will be super hyped.

My prediction, WKU walks into a buzzsaw. Bama by 45+.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M -2.5 and the under 46.5

Look, the Aggies have a ton of talent.

Jimbo Fisher didn't get fired because he couldn't recruit, he got fired because he couldn't win close games.

This is my blood bank guarantee of the week, the Aggies are winning this game by a field goal or more.

You've got a brand new transfer quarterback THAT MIKE ELKO COACHED AT DUKE, Riley Leonard, headed to College Station at night.

The A&M defense is legit and Elko has coached well against the Irish as recently as last year, when Duke should have beaten them. Now he gets an entire offseason to prepare for a quarterback he knows better than any coach in America?

Tap the veins, boys and girls, the Aggies win 20-13 and all of you are toasting my gambling brilliance in the Dixie Chicken.

Also, the under hits, giving you a double win and even more money to burn on drinks in Aggieland.

LSU -4.5 vs. Southern Cal and the over 63.5

This number has ticked down from the openin LSU -6 line, but I don't see why.

LSU has more talent, the more experienced quarterback, and a defense that can occasionally stop people. Plus, go back and watch last season, Caleb Williams covered up an awful lot of bad USC football.

I know, I know, the USC defense should be improved, but haven't we heard that every offseason of Lincoln Riley's coaching career?

I have to see it to believe it.

And until I see it, I'm putting every good team USC plays down for scoring 38+.

The Tigers roll 45-28, hitting the over with ease and also getting a nice cover in week one for the Bayou Bengals.

There you have it, boys and girls,

We're going 15-0.

Get rich, kids.

We'll see you back here for week two, until then enjoy the Labor Day holiday and let's stack some gambling wins!