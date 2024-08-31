2024 NFL Preview: Five Bold Predictions For Upcoming Season

Veteran NFL writer Armando Salguero is getting OutKick readers ready for the march to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with a handful of stories looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season.

Dear keeper of journalism records, please take the next few minutes off because I'm going to crawl out on that prediction limb again and give you ...

...Drum roll, please ...

Know-it-all Mando's five bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season. Here goes:

Deshaun Watson returns to form

We might have forgotten that the erstwhile outstanding QB was playing pretty well early last season until he got injured. He cannot be so unlucky to have his season derailed by injury again, can he?

Bills miss the playoffs

That's a lot of talent that left the building this offseason and the return on that loss isn't going to be enough to lift the Bills to a postseason spot in the super competitive AFC. Yes, injuries on other teams will factor. But if they don't, the Bills could be outside looking in.

Quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have been competing in training camp and the preseason but it's almost certain that the competition won't end in the regular season unless Week 1 starter Wilson simply plays great to close the QB controversy door. The small issue is neither may be capable of playing consistently great.

Raiders drafting a QB next Spring

They didn't draft anyone and instead signed Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job. On a team that seems otherwise playoff capable, the production at QB is going to stick out like a sore thumb.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell or general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on the hot seat in Minnesota

That was a long time ago when the Vikings were 13-4 in 2022. They fell under .500 last year and another year of that will put both the GM and coach in a position to explain why their club hasn't improved after three seasons.