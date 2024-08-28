Russell Wilson Wins Pittsburgh Steelers Starting Job And Media Really Blew This One

It's going to be Russell Wilson starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2024 regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, an informed source is blaring to the entire Earth.

That good source is the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Steelers Get It Right

The Steelers are here making the wise, calculated, thoughtful, best decision as to which player should be their starting quarterback right now.

Wilson vs. Fields was an interesting competition as those go. But the only real reason it was a thing is because Wilson missed nearly three weeks of training camp while nursing a calf injury.

And in that time, Fields had some good moments that were good to go with some really curious moments that reminded folks why he was replaced and traded from the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

Beyond that, Wilson is the more accurate, more experienced quarterback. He is more careful with the football and obviously is the most accomplished quarterback in the Steelers quarterback room.

Wilson has a career 64.7 completion percentage to Fields' 60.3. Wilson has a career 100.0 passer rating to 82.3 for Fields. The comparisons also extend career interception rate where the smaller number is better.

Wilson's interception rate is 1.9. Justin Fields has a 3.1 career interception rate.

Russell Wilson Is Best Fit

Aside from the history and obvious experience gap between these two, its obvious coach Mike Tomlin is looking for the best fit, even as he's trying to move his quarterbacks like chess pieces.

The Steelers are a team expecting to win, expecting to make the playoffs, needing success. Which of the two quarterbacks best fits within those goals to start the season?

Wilson has been to eight Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls. He knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Fields needs to learn that as surely as he is still learning and adjusting his footwork with coaches.

Starting Wilson immediately signals to the entire locker room that this year is about winning with a 35-year-old and nothing else. Starting Fields signals its about developing a 25 year-old.

Wilson, then Fields Makes Sense

One more thing:

If the guy Tomlin picks early in the season falters, it is way easier and logical to go from Wilson to Fields than the other way around. The other way around would suggest the coach made a huge mistake not picking the guy with the superior history.

None of this, I suppose, is something the media will agree with.

The media, you see, has had this infatuation with Justin Fields for some time. He's thrown, like, 30 interceptions in 38 career starts, but boy could Fields move around in the pocket and scramble out of trouble.

His team won only 10 of those 38 games, but the media said that was because the offensive line was bad, and the coaching was bad, and the receivers were bad and other people needed to get fired.

So the media wanted Fields to win this job.

National Media Falter On Fields

Fields is the "ultimate running quarterback," ESPN analyst Damien Woody said in explaining why Fields would or should be the guy.

Great.

Why not just install the wishbone offense in Pittsburgh and use a running back at quarterback?

Former Dolphins and Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, whom I respect and like as a person, said the Steelers should trade Wilson. Tannenbaum said the Steelers should ship Wilson to the Minnesota Vikings.

And, he said, the Steelers should sign Ryan Tannehill to be the backup behind Fields. Tannehill had his best NFL season in Tennesee when now Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the Titans' offensive coordinator.

It doesn't stop there.

Media: ‘It’s Obvious' Fields Better

Dan Orlovsky studied both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. He broke down a lot of tape.

"It's obvious that Justin brings more good than bad in comparison to Russ," Orlovsky told the ESPN audience.

These guys played or worked in the NFL. They know the game and we respect them for that.

But obviously Tomlin disagrees.

All good.

I've been there, too. I never played a down. And I've been wrong a lot. But I'm always going to be accountable with you as warranted.

OutKick: It's Gonna Be Wilson

I did pretty well but wasn't perfect with my stuff before the NFL draft. I did nail a doozy or two. The point is OutKick allows me to fess up and be transparent. I wouldn't be here if it didn't.

So, how did I do with the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields issue before Tomlin named Wilson the starter?

I went on OutKick's Hot Mic last week and we discussed the matter. I went on the Ricky Cobb show last week and discussed the matter.

I suggest you check out the post from that show right up there. Fast forward to about the 6:12 mark when Fields and Wilson talk begins.

And judge for yourself.