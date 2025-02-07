Four Rushing Props For Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX

After being devalued for the past 10+ years, 2025 was the year of the running back. The Philadelphia Eagles rescued Saquon Barkley from their rival New York Giants. He rewarded the City of Brotherly Love with a 2,000-yard season en route to winning the 2024-25 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Barkley will definitely be a key part of Philly's game plan vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. But, you have to pay a tax to bet the Over on Barkley's rushing props or risk fading the most explosive player in football. I've chosen the latter as well as rushing props for the mobile quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Super Bowl LIX Rushing Props

The odds are the best available from legal U.S. sportsbooks at the time of writing.

Kansas City RB Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown (+150) via FanDuel.

via FanDuel. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes OVER 5.5 rushing attempts (-125) via BetMGM.

via BetMGM. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts Longest Rush OVER 11.5 yards (-115) via FanDuel.

via FanDuel. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley UNDER Longest Rush 25.5 yards (-145) via DraftKings.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown (+150)

I'm playing with House Money on this prop because I cashed a Hunt Anytime Touchdown wager (+190) in the AFC title game. KC first-string RB Isiah Pacheco has struggled since returning from injury and has played fewer snaps than Hunt. He's scored in four straight games with Pacheco in the lineup, and eight of 15 this season.

Pacheco could RB1 for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl since he's been their featured back in the last two Super Bowls. Nonetheless, Hunt has scored a touchdown in all six career playoff games (three with Kansas City) and seven in total. With that in mind, I could see Hunt getting goal-line carries regardless of his and Pacheco's usage.

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes OVER 5.5 rushing attempts (-125)

Since I'm betting the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2025, three knees, which count as runs, for Mahomes at the end of the game is in play. Plus, there's a chance of getting a Mahomes rush attempt with a kneel-down at the end of the first half. Either way, Mahomes is more willing to scramble in big games, and he's run it 18 times in the first two playoff games.

Also, I bet Mahomes Over 23.5 pass completions because Reid will put the ball in his hands. If he drops back 35+ times, Mahomes will take off and scramble a few times. He's good at avoiding sacks and getting back to the line of scrimmage, which counts as a rushing attempt.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Longest Rush OVER 11.5 yards (-115)

You should do this whenever betting sports, but make sure you find the best available odds before placing a bet. Most sportsbooks have Hurts' longest rush at 12.5 or 13.5 yards. Either way, I'm willing to bet Over 13.5, so you have wiggle room. Hurts has a longest rush of 12+ yards in 11 of 18 games this season and 15+ yards in 10.

This includes all three playoff games. Hurts had a 15-yard rush in the wild-card round vs. the Green Bay Packers, a 44-yard touchdown run vs. the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, and a 22-yard carry vs. the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. In Super Bowl 2023, Hurts had a 28-yard run against the Chiefs.

Finally, the Chiefs will be so jacked up to stop Barkley that Hurts can scamper for a 15+ yard run by keeping the ball in an RPO. That's how we scored on that long touchdown run vs. the Rams a few weeks ago, and that's how I see him cashing this Over Sunday.

Philadelphia RB Saquon Barkley UNDER Longest Rush 25.5 yards (-145)

This is a simple "fade the public" bet. The Over for Barkley's longest rush will be among the most popular Super Bowl LIX player props. His longest rush prop was the most popular for the NFC title game, and he cashed that with a 60-yard touchdown run on Philadelphia's first offensive snap.

Besides that, Barkley has topped 26+ yards with his longest carry in just nine of 19 games this season. There are cheaper longest-rush plays for Barkley in the market, but I'd rather pay the tax and get 25.5 because every yard counts in these player props.

