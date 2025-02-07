Super Bowl LIX Receiving Prop Bets: Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If you're looking for prop bets for the pass-catching superstars of Super Bowl LIX, such as Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce or Philadelphia Eagles WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, you've come to the wrong place.

For what it's worth, I lean to Unders for Kelce, Brown, and Smith in their receiving props. I got this game going Under the total, the Eagles were the best at defending opposing tight ends in the regular season, and I gave out Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts throwing for less than 212.5 passing yards earlier this week.

However, I went with three random Chiefs pass-catchers since Patrick Mahomes has won back-to-back Super Bowls by throwing to Kelce and journeymen wide receivers. I'm also fading a Philly wideout who runs a lot of routes but doesn't get many targets.

Super Bowl LIX Receiving Props

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Over 1.5 receptions (+126) at DraftKings, Over 11.5 receiving yards (-110) at FanDuel, and Anytime Touchdown (+650) at FanDuel.

Over 1.5 receptions (+126) at DraftKings, Over 11.5 receiving yards (-110) at FanDuel, and Anytime Touchdown (+650) at FanDuel. Eagles WR Jahan Dotson Under 1.5 receiving yards (+105) at BetMGM.

Under 1.5 receiving yards (+105) at BetMGM. Kansas City TE Noah Gray Over 11.5 receiving yards at FanDuel.

Over 11.5 receiving yards at FanDuel. Chiefs RB Samaje Perine Over 7.5 receiving yards at FanDuel.

Three Kansas City WR DeAndre Hopkins Props

Playing with sh*tty quarterbacks for most of his career might cost Hopkins a spot in Canton. It's also cost him a chance of ever playing in a conference championship, let alone a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid appreciate D-Hop's greatness and will give him an opportunity to make some key plays Sunday.

The Eagles have two outstanding rookie cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but Hopkins has the experience and route-running ability to get open against those guys. Even against Philadelphia's tough coverage, Hopkins excels at winning contested catches and finding soft spots in zone coverage.

His production and usage were sparse in Kansas City's first two playoff games because of a run-heavy game plan. Yet, D-Hop caught 2+ balls in 10 regular-season games with the Chiefs and 29+ receiving yards in nine. As I wrote in my Super Bowl passing props article, I'm expecting Mahomes to drop back to pass a lot, so there will be targets to go around.

Lastly, besides Travis Kelce, who would Mahomes rather throw a one-on-one ball to? I envision Hopkins catching a jump ball inside Philadelphia's 5-yard line to cash our Anytime Touchdown (+650) prop. We'll need one more catch for the Over 1.5 receptions and, for the reasons written above, those 2+ catches should equal 12+ yards.

Chiefs RB Samaje Perine Over 7.5 receiving yards

Perine is a fixture in KC's offense, has played every game this season, and is fifth on the team in targets. Reid thought enough of him to dial up a game-sealing 17-yard pass out of the backfield on 3rd-and-long against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. Perine has 8+ receiving yards in 16 of 19 games this season and this prop correlates with my bet on Mahomes to go Over 23.5 completions.

Kansas City TE Noah Gray Over 11.5 receiving yards

According to Sumer Sports, KC runs the second-highest rate of "12" personnel (two tight end sets) and Philly's defense is worse vs. 12 personnel than 11 (three wide receiver sets). So, Gray should get a lot of snaps in the Super Bowl. He cashed his Over 11.5 receiving yards prop for me in last year's Super Bowl with 2 catches for 22 yards.

Gray has played at least half of the snaps in 15 of his 19 games this season and has 12+ receiving yards in 13. He has 8 catches for 66 yards on 11 targets this postseason. The Eagles are missing MLB Nakobe Dean and All-Pro LB Zack Baun will be preoccupied with Kelce. This could get Gray 4+ targets Sunday and volume is key when betting player props.

Philadelphia WR Jahan Dotson Under 1.5 receiving yards

It's crazy how much Dotson plays compared to how little he gets targeted. As Philly's No. 3 receiver, Dotson has 20 catches for 227 yards in all 20 games while playing a minimum of 35% snaps. He's been shut out in two playoff games but had one catch for an 11-yard touchdown vs. the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Also, Brown and Smith both missed three games with injuries, and Dotson didn't exactly step up in their absences. He caught a combined 5 passes in the three games without Brown, and he had 4 receptions in the three games Smith didn't play.

Lastly, Since Dotson lines up on the outside, he'll be covered by Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie, Pro Football Focus's (PFF) second-highest graded corner out of 118 qualifying cornerbacks. Lastly, Dotson ranks 124th among 133 NFL wide receivers, per PFF.

