How To Bet Indiana Pacers At Oklahoma City Thunder In 2025 NBA Finals Game 2

The Indiana Pacers did it again Thursday. They ripped victory out of the jaws of defeat, upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals thanks to a step-back jumper by Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 seconds remaining. It was Indiana's fifth comeback win from down 15+ points in these playoffs, the most since 1998.

OKC ran everything through 2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting Thursday. But, besides Thunder wing Lu Dort, SGA's teammates sucked. Oklahoma City big Chet Holmgren only chipped in 6 points on 2-for-9 shooting and forward Jalen Williams added 17 points on an awful 6-for-19 from the field.

For whatever reason, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault decided to start guard Cason Wallace over C Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 1, removing one of OKC's edges over Indy: Rebounding. Wallace was a team-low -13 Thursday, Hartenstein was +2, and the Thunder lost the rebound battle 56-39.

My chicken-sh*t bet for Game 1 deserved to lose. Albeit, it was a Pizza Bet on a five-leg Same Game Parlay (SGP), but it was weak. Initially, I liked the Under 230 for Game 1 and included that in my SGP. Yet, I was too scared to put a full unit on it and, as YG, J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo once said: "Scared money don't make money". I think it was them who coined that phrase.

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 2 Odds

While I don't fully understand why the Pacers are +10.5 underdogs for Game 1 after upsetting the Thunder in the NBA Finals opener, I'm not falling for the trap. Since I cannot reverse-engineer the spread, I'm passing. I'd take the points with Indy if I had to bet a side but with little confidence. Instead, I'm zig-zagging on the total Sunday.

Game 1's pace was 101.9, and the average pace in these playoffs is 95.5. So, there should be enough possessions for Over to cash in Game 2. Plus, between nerves and rest (the Thunder had seven days' rest before the finals, and the Pacers had four), Game 1 starting slowly made sense. They combined for 102 first-half points Thursday, compared to 119 in the second half.

Also, Indiana can't play much worse offensively than in Game 1. Oklahoma City turned the Pacers over 25 times Thursday. That's outrageous. What's even crazier is OKC only scored 11 points off those turnovers. Neither should happen again Sunday. If the Thunder force that many turnovers again, they should score more points. If not, then Indy should score more.

Finally, the Pacers won't give up if they are down 10+ points late, which should keep the Thunder's foot on the gas. Oklahoma City has waxed teams after losing to them in this postseason. The Thunder are 4-0 after losing in these playoffs, averaging 123.5 points, and the totals are 3-1 to the Over. I could see a 130-to-110-ish a**-whooping by OKC in Game 2.

Pacers-Thunder Game 2 Best Bet: OVER 228 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

Game 2 Player Props

Indiana Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton OVER 16.5 Points (-110) at FanDuel

at FanDuel Oklahoma City Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+112) at FanDuel

Haliburton OVER 16.5 Points

Pinnacle Sportsbook, a "market-making" oddsmaker, has the Over for Haliburton's point prop juiced heavier while it's -110 both ways at FanDuel. Whenever one of these prominent legal U.S. sportsbooks differs from Pinnacle, I side with the latter, if I can sprinkle in some "basketball logic".

That said, Haliburton needs to be more aggressive if the Pacers are going to win the title. Tyrese only scored 14 points in Game 1 because he had the third-lowest usage rate, behind backup C Thomas Bryant and SG Ben Sheppard. Creating his game-winning shot Thursday will motivate Haliburton to look for his offense more in Game 2.

Hartenstein OVER 7.5 Rebounds

This was one of the three legs that hit in my failed SGP for Game 1. Despite coming off the bench, Hartenstein grabbed 9 boards in 17:01. It was his ninth game with 8+ rebounds in 16 games this postseason. Rebounding is one of the Thunder's few weaknesses. However, the Pacers are a worse rebounding team, so Hartenstein should dominate glass, regardless if he starts or not.

