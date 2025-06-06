Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton's Voice Is Breaking Some Brains

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been the toast of the NBA this season, and that was especially true after he capped off an incredible Pacers comeback with a last-second bucket for the win to take a 1-0 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's NBA Finals.

However, it was after the game that Haliburton broke even more brains with a strange interview.

It wasn't what he said that was strange. That was completely unremarkable; what was weird was how he said it. It sounded as though Haliburton changed to a completely different voice mid-sentence.

"We've had to win in so many different ways, we've had so many weird wins all through the regular season, so why would that change?" Haliburton said, but that's when he started swapping voices.

"It's not changing. We just keep staying at it and keep believing, and that is the result we get."

When I first read about this, I was thinking it couldn't be anything too crazy, but then I watched the video, and it is wild.

I mean, if for whatever reason this basketball thing stopped working out — although that seems very unlikely — Haliburton might have a future in the world of ventriloquism.

Chicks dig dummies…

However, according to Daily Mail, this bizarre habit of Haliburton's came up in a 2024 interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show.

"People say that all the time! Haliburton said when McAfee pointed out his dual voices. "I never catch it but I watch podcasts and I'm like, ‘Damn, my voice changed.’ I didn't do it on purpose!"

It's honestly a pretty cool party trick if the former Iowa State Cyclone can figure out how to harness it, but considering Haliburton has emerged as one of the league's newest stars, I think we'll be hearing some more of his voices in the years to come.