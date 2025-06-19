Best Bet In Oklahoma City Thunder At Indiana Pacers Game 6 Of 2025 NBA Finals

With their season on the brink, the Indiana Pacers (2-3) could be without PG Tyrese Haliburton when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) for Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton went to the locker room with a calf injury in Game 5, and eventually returned, but is a game-time decision Thursday with a calf strain.

He is saying the right things, telling reporters, "I want to be out there. That’s the plan." However, the calf injury clearly affected him in Game 5. Haliburton scored 4 points on free throws, shot 0-for-6 from the field, and was -13 for the game. Dr. David Chao, an internet doctor well-respected in the sports betting community, said, "Calf strains take multiple weeks to heal, not days."

Hence, even if Haliburton starts Game 6, he won't be 100%. Plus, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins finally made a decent point during halftime of Game 5 when commenting that the Pacers should bench Haliburton for the second half because his injury was hampering them.

Granted, I don't agree with Perkins, as per usual. It's the NBA Finals, so if you can play, you should. Nonetheless, there's a kernel of truth in Big Perk's analysis. Haliburton's best skill is getting his teammates good looks, and his calf injury makes it nearly impossible for him to get past OKC's insane perimeter defense.

Oklahoma City at Indiana Pacers Game 6 betting odds

Maybe Game 6 will be Haliburton's "Willis Reed" moment. Yet, what's lost in history is that Reed only had four points and three rebounds when playing through injury in the New York Knicks' Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1970 NBA Finals. Reed inspired the Knicks, but he wasn't that effective.

Conversely, Haliburton needs much more production for Indiana to get this series to Game 7. The Pacers have lost six of Haliburton's eight games with a negative plus/minus this postseason, including Games 2 and 5 of the NBA Finals.

Also, Oklahoma City All-Star wing Jalen Williams stepping up in the finals is just what was needed to cap off its title run. Williams has been the second-best player in this series, averaging 25.8 points per game, 5.2 points higher than any Pacer. He scored a game-high 40 points in the Thunder's 120-109 win Monday.

One of the biggest fears about betting on a favorite is their lack of motivation to win by margin. That said, since this is a close-out game to win the NBA championship and the Pacers have several miraculous comeback victories in these playoffs, the Thunder will keep their foot on the gas late.

The good news for Pacers fans is that every time I've counted this team out, they've made me look dumb. Unfortunately, Indiana needs an absolute no-show from the Thunder or a Walt Frazier-like performance from forward Pascal Siakam to win Game 6. I'm betting neither happens, and OKC will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy after blowing Indy out Thursday.

Best Bet: Oklahoma City Thunder -6 (-112) at DraftKings

