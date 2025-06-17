Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Didn't Score A Basket in Critical Game 5 Loss to OKC Thunder

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton struggled with right calf tightness, which likely affected his disappointing performance in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2025 NBA postseason breakout star, who famously mimicked Reggie Miller’s choking gesture against the Knicks, choked himself by going 0-for-6 from the field Monday night, scoring just four points all on free throws.

OKC capitalized on Haliburton's bad night, winning 120-109 and seizing control of the series.

Hali's struggles ultimately cost the Pacers at the worst time, blowing a crucial chance to take a 3-2 series lead. While it's one thing to struggle, scoring zero baskets surely deflates some of the hype Haliburton has generated this postseason.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that Haliburton's leg injury hampered the guard tremendously in the critical game.

"He’s not 100 percent," Carlisle said. "It’s pretty clear. But I don’t think he’s gonna miss the next game."

Historically, teams leading 3-2 after Game 5 in the NBA Finals have won the series approximately 83.7 percent of the time. The Pacers’ role players struggled to rise to the expected intensity of the Finals. Guard Aaron Nesmith managed only seven points, while Pascal Siakam stood out as one of the few bright spots. T.J. McConnell also provided a spark, contributing 18 points off the bench.

Monday's game was a blown chance for Indiana, who appeared to run out of steam in their 2025 Cinderella run. The Pacers face elimination in Game 6 on Thursday.

