Same Game Parlay Action For Game 6

Thunder vs. Pacers, Game 6, 8:30 ET

Will tonight be the last night of the NBA Finals? If you ask me for my honest opinion, I think the answer is yes. However, this has been one of the toughest seasons I've had betting the NBA. The playoffs have gone well, the regular season had two very great streaks, but a lot of mediocre stretches and some brutal ones. I don't write about the NBA for Outkick often, mostly because I do the picks for a different organization. However, I did have a parlay to start the playoffs for the play-in, and with Game 6 being a closeout game, I figure I should end the season with another same game parlay, so let's build one as the Thunder take on the Pacers.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 6.5 rebounds

Hartenstein has been one of the more reliable players for me in the playoffs. You know what he is out there to do - his role. He isn't a guy who will try to do too much. He is averaging over 7.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Averaged 10.7 per game for the season, and has gone over this number in the three home games for the Thunder. This is a road game and he went under in both of those, but he had six in one and three in the other. If you want to be a little safer, play 6+, but I think he will get over his total in the 20-ish minutes he plays.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points

Shai is a force. He won the MVP for the regular season, won the Conference Finals MVP, and is now one game away from winning the Finals MVP. Simply put, the guy is a walking bucket. He has averaged 32.4 points per game in the series and has gone over 30 points in four of five games against the Pacers. He hasn't shot the ball extremely effectively, but still is hovering around 50% from the floor and getting to the line.

Tyrese Haliburton under 13.5 points

I understand we tend to think that athletes are superhuman. Haliburton has more highlights this playoff run than most players get in their entire career. However, he hasn't been outstanding in the playoffs outside of those big moments. Sure he had a triple double, and he's certainly been good, but the Pacers are a team more than he is a superstar. He has a calf injury and was clearly ineffective the other day. They said he wouldn't play if this was a regular season game. I know this is a trendy pick, and maybe he goes for 20+ tonight, but you need your calf to shoot, drive, run, everything. For the Pacers, TJ McConnell has done great things on the floor, I don't expect a long leash for Haliburton and I think he will be Hali-hurtin tonight.

Andrew Nembhard over 1.5 threes

I don't have a ton of reason for this play other than Nembhard should get more looks with Haliburton injured. Even if Haliburton plays, Nembhard should get plenty of looks as he is healthier and they need him to score. Maybe it will be a Pascal Siakam game, or Bennedict Mathurin, but I think it is likely to be Nembhard as the Thunder are certainly going to prepare for Siakam primarily.

This four-leg same game parlay plays out at nearly 8:1 depending on what book you get it at. Good luck! See you all next season for more NBA action.