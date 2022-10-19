Ben Roethlisberger did not get any sort of itch to come back and play football after witnessing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lose to his Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. In fact, his big takeaway was Brady not looking like he wanted to be playing football anymore either.

Roethlisberger, who retired this January, was in Pittsburgh for the game this past weekend. The former Steeler said he was watching “a different Tom” out there, and not exactly a motivated one.

“I was up there just happy as can be watching the game,” Roethlisberger said during the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast. “This is just my opinion, Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it. It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there.”

“Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. At one point I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun for him.”

Tom Brady completed just 62% of his passes in Tampa Bay’s loss in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Was Furious During Loss To Steelers

Brady was under pressure for much of the afternoon against Pittsburgh getting hit a total of five times in his team’s 20-18 loss.

He let his offensive line know how frustrated he was by screaming at them on the sideline just before halftime.

While Brady has thrown eight interceptions and just one interception this season, he certainly hasn’t looked like himself as the Bucs have lost three of their last four games. Age and reports of divorcing his wife Gisele Bundchen are almost certainly affecting his game in one way or another.