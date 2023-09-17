Behind The Scenes Of Olivia Dunne’s Sports Illustrated Cover Shoot, Mandy Rose Adds To Exclusive Content Portfolio & Double Overtime In Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Alabama stinks

We’re through three weeks of College Football action and while they’re haven’t been a ton of Top 25 versus Top 25 games up to this point the teams are starting to take shape.

The really good teams continue to take care of business as they prepare for stiffer competition. The teams with some real issues are showing themselves as well.

As always there were some upsets (my favorite thing at the college level) and a couple of close calls. We also learned, coming off of a loss at home, that Alabama isn’t very good, particularly at quarterback.

The No. 10 ranked Crimson Tide held a 10-3 lead over South Florida until under two minutes in the 4th quarter when they punched in another score to make it a 17-3 win. It was an ugly game.

Speaking of an ugly game, No. 11 Tennessee traveled down to Gainesville and forgot how to play football on Saturday against an unranked Florida team.

That game ended with a Volunteer loss and one of those helmets on fights where punches are thrown but aren’t going to do anything because, again, they have helmets on.

#5 backpedaled better than any Vols DB all night pic.twitter.com/zxD3dSYz8o — Anthony F (@OhioAF) September 17, 2023

Another Top 25 upset was Missouri’s win over No. 15 Kansas State. That came thanks to a game ending, SEC record setting, field goal by Harrison Mevis. The 61-yard bomb had just enough to ruin the Wildcats day.

Florida State managed to survive

The worst upset came out of the Top 25 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Oklahoma State welcomed South Alabama to town then got dragged by the Jaguars.

A 4th quarter touchdown by the Cowboys allowed them to avoid being shutout at home, but they weren’t able to avoid an embarrassing 33-7 loss.

No. 3 Florida State had themselves a close call on Saturday but escaped Chestnut Hill with a 31-29 victory over Boston College. After blowing most of their lead a late face mask penalty helped the Seminoles extend their drive and leave with a two point win.

There was a lot of action for what was expected to be a relatively quiet week in College Football and we haven’t even gotten to the double overtime insanity in Boulder.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown did not disappoint

Most of the experts thought that Colorado was going to destroy Colorado State on Saturday night in Boulder. That did not happen. What did play out was a crazy back-and-forth game that ended up being settled in double overtime.

It all started with pregame fireworks. The two teams exchanged words midfield prior to the kickoff. Given the lead up to game this wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams beefing on the field pregame.



Apparently a CSU player swatted a pass intended for Travis Hunter out of the air.



Shedeur Sanders is right in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/MhQYMrBykH — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 17, 2023

What was unexpected was the action during the game itself. Colorado State came to play and dish out some cheap shots along the way.

One of those cheap shots put two-way player Travis Hunter in the hospital. After the game Deion Sanders revealed that his star cornerback/wide receiver would be out for a few weeks.

The dirty hit did not result in an ejection, but a Colorado State player was ejected later in the game for a hit on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Ouch 😬



Shedeur took a big hit here pic.twitter.com/4OGGFdFAGI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

Colorado found themselves down by 11 in the 4th quarter. After cutting the lead to 8 they got the ball back at the two yard line with very little time left on the clock. They marched 98 yards down the field, added a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

After both teams scored to force a second overtime Colorado was able to get a stop and win the game. The game wrapped up after 2 am for me, but I have to admit that I did catch a nap early in the 4th.

All good with the handshake between coaches pic.twitter.com/SUbdZzNOsL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 17, 2023

It wasn’t the way Colorado or their fans had hoped the game would play out, but a win is a win and it was hands down one of the best games on Saturday into Sunday.

