Longest Field Goal In SEC History Leads To Last Second Missouri Win Over No.15 Kansas State, Fans Storm The Field

Missouri has done it, defeating 15th ranked Kansas State in one of the wildest endings we’ve seen in college football’s first three weeks. Thanks to a delay of game and the longest field goal in SEC history from Harrison Mevis, Saturday’s early slate delivered.

It all went down in Columbia, Missouri, as Kansas State made its way into SEC territory for the rivalry game. What started out as the Wildcats looking like a team who could run their way through Missouri, ended with Eli Drinkwitz earning a signature win.

But it was the final minute in the game that has people talking. Missouri had the ball with just under a minute to play at mid-field. After completing a pass into Kansas State territory, the Tigers spiked the football. Unfortunately, the Mizzou sideline wasn’t paying attention to the play clock, leading to a horrid delay of game penalty.

But, Missouri at least got into what Eli Drinkwitz thought was a makable distance. Yes, just a 61-yard chip shot for Harrison Mevis.

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 16: Place kicker Harrison Mevis #92 of the Missouri Tigers Celebrates with fans after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Not only did the Missouri kicker make it from 61-yards, he most likely had another five yards on that rocket.

As fans stormed the field in excitement, Eli Drinkwitz had the signature win he was in dire need of. Not only did they pull off the upset, they did it with the longest field goal in SEC history.

Maybe Darth Vader still has some life left in him in Columbia.