Boyfriend Of Bebe Rexha Commits Cardinal Sin, Points Out Singer’s Weight Gain

Keyan Safyari dates Bebe Rexha for now, but likely not for long. Safyari did what seasoned husbands would never do and pointed out his partner’s weight gain. That’s the kind of move that keeps one as a boyfriend (or soon-to-be ex-boyfriend) and not a husband.

See, if you didn’t already know, women don’t like being told you’ve noticed when they’ve added a couple pounds. And they sure as hell don’t like when you observe they’ve added upwards of 30 extra lbs. But that’s exactly what Safyari did in a text message that Bebe shared over the weekend obtained by Pop Crave.

“You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes,” Safyari told Bebe Rexha in part. “Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

Yes, Keyan. Yes, you should.

Bebe Rexha seems likely to soon be seeking a new boyfriend. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic).

Bebe Rexha Asked For Honesty, Got It

Based on the text from Safyari to Rexha, the singer’s boyfriend took the honest approach seemingly in response to Rexha asking if he noticed she packed some extra luggage for this summer’s tour.

“I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked,” Keyan allegedly texted Rexha.

Boys, again, this is where you lie. Lie like a damn rug. Lie like you’re O.J. Simpson on a stated mission to find Ron and Nicole’s killer.

This is Dating/Marriage 101.

In fact, not only do you lie or remain silent about any weight your partner may have added, you take it a step further. You polish off the old curveball. Reach back with all your might and deliver one over the plate about your better half appearing to have lost weight.

Chess, not checkers, fellas.

The boyfriend of singer Bebe Rexha told her that he noticed she gained weight. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Weight Gain Honesty Likely To Backfire

If they haven’t already, you know we’re just hours, if not minutes from Anti-Shamers United aligning to cancel Keyan Safyari for fat shaming. Sefyari seemed to realize as much mid-text and quickly tried to backtrack.

“Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat,” Sefyari texted. “Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

He later added: “You know I have always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

Too late! The damage was already done chubbs!

Bebe Rexha has been dating Keyan Safyari. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images).

Safyari should’ve never pressed send. Honesty isn’t always the best policy. In fact, it’s the opposite of that when you notice that the person co-driving your relationship has gone from an Uber to an Uber XL.

Now, the question needs to be asked: Can this relationship sustain the unwanted honesty and the extra weight?

Fat chance.

