‘Bar Rescue’ Host Jon Taffer Crushes Bud Light For ‘Slapping Customers In The Face’

Jon Taffer, the American entrepreneur best known for hosting Bar Rescue, isn’t sold on Bud Light ever bouncing back.

Taffer joined Fox Business Monday and said what most sane Americans have been shouting for months now: the once-popular beer brand slapped their customers in the face in the dumbest way imaginable.

“Beer brands and people’s connection to their beer is an identifier of your personality, it’s almost emotional,” Taffer said. “People connect with these brands very heavily and in their view the brand slapped them in the face.

“This isn’t going away any time soon … it’s forever.”

Jon Taffer joined us today to talk Bud Light!

He also says small businesses should look to the government for support.

Taffer says BILLIONS are being left on the table!

Bud Light boycott is “forever”

The reduced shelf space, the hurting distributors, the dumb CEO road trips (not sure he actually mentioned that one) — we’ve laid it all out there over the past few weeks.

It wasn’t a great weekend for Bud Light, either. Go figure.

First, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said last Friday he planned to hit the road this summer to really connect with the customers. I assume that will go swimmingly.

He also revealed the company is offering financial assistance to all the Bud Light distributors they screwed over, and claimed “we hear you” when talking about the ongoing boycott.

Yeah, sure you do.

Earlier Monday, a report also surfaced that one AB exec admitted the entire ordeal has been a “wake-up call” for everyone.

On top of all that, the latest sales numbers from last week weren’t great. In fact, they haven’t been for nearly three months now.

What does it all add up to? A not-so-great outlook from perhaps the most terrifying TV host around not named Gordon Ramsey.

Seriously, have you ever seen Bar Rescue? Jon Taffer scares the bejesus out of me. So yes, I tend to believe whatever he says.