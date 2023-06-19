AB InBev Executive Admits Bud Light Disaster Has Been A ‘Wake-Up Call’

Videos by OutKick

It appears Anheuser-Busch is ready to acknowledge Bud Light teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was a horrific idea.

The beer powerhouse and light beer brand under its umbrella have both been taking unrelenting fire ever since the March Madness promo with Mulvaney at the start of April.

Not only has the pressure been unrelenting, but there’s simply no light at the end of the tunnel. It appears many people have given up Bud Light and have zero interest in returning following the company going woke.

Now, global chief marketing officer of AB InBev Marcel Marcondes has admitted the situation has gone too far.

“It’s tough to see the controversial and divisive debates that have been happening in the U.S. in the last couple of weeks involving lots of brands and companies, including and especially Bud Light. It’s tough exactly because what we do is all about bringing people together…Companies and brands must be driven by their values. We are a beer company. Beer is for everyone,” Marcondes said the following at the Cannes Lions festival, according to AdAge.

Bud Light continues to be in huge trouble.

While Marcondes believes beer is for everyone, which is obviously a statement rational people won’t disagree with, he admitted the situation has been a gigantic “wake-up call.”

Turns out, going woke and upsetting a large chunk of the customer base is a really bad idea.

Bud Light continues to get lit up in the aftermath of teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Marcondes further said the following, according to the same AdAge report:

In times like this, when things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers first of all to be very humble. That’s what we’re doing, being very humble, and really reminding ourselves of what we should do best every day, which is to really understand our consumers. Which is to really celebrate and appreciate every consumer that loves our brands—but in a way that can make them be together, not apart. That’s what Bud Light stands for—it exists to make beer easy to drink and easy to enjoy. That’s what we all, as a team, will be doing moving forward as a group. That’s what leaders do. Bud Light is coming back. It’s going all around the country, reconnecting with consumers, moving forward. That’s what you can expect from Bud Light in the U.S.

There’s no end in sight.

It’s crystal clear AB InBev and people at the top of the company are starting to recognize the incredible damage done to Bud Light’s brand.

CEO Brendan Whitworth reportedly will travel the country to meet with customers. It’s an interesting decision and possibly a positive step forward.

The company’s global chief marketing officer is now on the record referring to the whole situation as humbling and a “wake-up call.”

Bud Light is getting obliterated since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Yet, there’s been no apology for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. That would likely end this entire situation overnight. It just hasn’t happened yet more than two months after the disaster started.