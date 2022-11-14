FTX Is Gone, And The Miami Heat Could Now Play In A $10 Million Porn Arena

Bang Bros, the porn site that everyone reading this will act like they didn’t know existed, wants to be the official home of the Miami Heat.

Just days after the organization cut ties with FTX after the company essentially went belly-up, the giant porn company said their original $10 million offer was still on the table.

Bang Bros wants to replace FTX Arena for Miami Heat

Well, that’s certainly one way to put it!

Bang Bros initially made the offer last year as the area was looking for a new sponsor with the departure of American Airlines, but ultimately lost out to FTX.

The crypto firm signed a 19-year, $135 million deal, but the Heat nixed the deal last Friday when FTX went bankrupt.

The once-promising company faced a sudden liquidity crisis last week that sent it into a tailspin. For a moment it looked like they were going to be saved via a buyout from competitor Binance, however, they backed out of the deal.

And so did the Heat.

FTX Arena is no more, and the Miami Heat may now play in a porn arena. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are taking immediate steps to terminate our business with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena,” the team said in a statement.

Not to worry, though. Bang Bros is ready to swoop in and save the day. Frankly, I think it’s the perfect situation for the two parties, and seems like a great marriage.

I mean, it’s Miami. South Beach. Las Vegas South.

If EVER you’re gonna have a porn company sponsor a stadium, it’s in Miami.

Let’s make a deal, Pat Riley!