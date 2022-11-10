FTX May Have Predicted Its Own Demise In Larry David Super Bowl Ad

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX may have inadvertently written their own obituary in their Super Bowl ad from earlier this year that starred Larry David.

The company has had a brutal last few days, with the once-promising crypto outlet seemingly headed for bankruptcy.

Perhaps they should’ve listened to Larry David in their commercial.

The spot aired during Super Bowl LVI and featured the Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld creator shooting down thousands of years’ worth of inventions.

The Super Bowl spot culminates with David talking to an actor playing the part of an FTX executive.

“Like I was saying, it’s FTX. It’s a safe and easy way to get into crypto,” an actor portraying an FTX executive tells David in the ad.

“Ehhhh, I don’t think so,” David replies with a smirk. “And I’m never wrong about this stuff – never!”

Welp. It looks like they maybe should have listened to Larry.

Another person who probably wishes they had heeded Larry David’s trademark curmudgeonly warning is Tom Brady. He could reportedly lose every penny he invested into the ailing crypto exchange.

The once-promising company faced a sudden liquidity crisis that sent it into a tailspin. for a moment it looked like they were going to be saved via a buyout from competitor Binance, however, they backed out of the deal.

