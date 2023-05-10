Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Enjoy Pre-OTAs ‘Lady Gang’ Boat Party

Videos by OutKick

With OTAs set to begin in two weeks, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB1 Baker Mayfield is soaking up the Florida sun one last time before the grind begins.

And our man is doing it the only way ‘dangerous’ Baker can — by invading wife Emily’s girls trip out on the water.

The Mayfields — one of the NFLs premiere power couples — did a little boating New York Giants style over the weekend, with Emily declaring it a much-needed ladies trip on Instagram.

“Annual Lady Gang trip – another one for the books!” she wrote before unleashing a couple heaters from the boat.

Baker Mayfield, wife Emily enjoy the boat before Bucs OTAs

Don’t know what the Lady Gang is, but it looks like something I’d very much like in on. Also don’t know why Baker Mayfield was included, but if our man needs a little R&R before leading the Bucs to the Super Bowl, so be it.

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for Baker and Emily, but I’m glad they’re here in Florida. If any NFL power couple deserves to be in Florida, it’s these two.

They were trapped in Cleveland for years before getting shoved out for creepy Deshaun Watson and sent to Carolina. I guess that’s an upgrade? No by much, though.

After a pretty awful few months in Charlotte, Baker was then traded to LA, which was a definite upgrade.

Mayfield promptly led the Rams to a heroic comeback in his first game, only to get kicked to the curb yet again after the season.

Not to fear, though — the Tampa Bay Bucs were ready to pounce, and welcomed Baker and Emily to the land of the free with open arms.

Can’t wait to see what this season — and this summer — has in store for these two. Should be one hell of a ride.

#UnleashEmily!