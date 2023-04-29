Baker Mayfield Given Green Light To ‘Talk That S–t’ As Bucs QB1

Videos by OutKick

We ready for the return of cocky Baker Mayfield? Doesn’t matter, because Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Bucs are!

Arians gave Baker the green light to “talk sh*t” earlier this week, saying he prefers his quarterbacks have a little edge to them between the hashes.

Who’s feeling dangerous??

“He comes off as cocky, and he has to be,” Arians said. “He’s a chip-on-his-shoulder kind of guy, and I love that. I wanna guy that’s gonna talk sh*t — and Kyle (Trask) will do it too. That’s what I like about Kyle, he don’t back off either.”

What does #Bucs Bruce Arians think about Baker Mayfield’s cockiness and how about Kyle Trask?#NFL pic.twitter.com/ePkuyD5EG5 — rock riley (@realrockriley) April 27, 2023

Bruce Arians wants cocky Baker Mayfield for Bucs

Love cocky Baker Mayfield. LOVE him. Give me the guy who wakes up feeling dangerous any day of the week over the sad sap we’ve seen over the past few years.

I want the guy who ate cake on national TV after leading the Browns to their first home win in forever a few years back. The guy who took a dump on Colin Cowherd on live TV. The guy who mows the field at Cleveland’s stadium and works the concession stands.

Hell, I’ll even take the guy who created these bad boys before Week 1 last year:

They’re here. The ONLY officially licensed shirts out there https://t.co/hrjzFNPhxc — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 2, 2022

Off the leash, baby!

Now, it didn’t exactly pan out in Carolina for ‘ol Baker. He stunk for four games, got hurt, got benched and then got traded to Los Angeles.

But then our man came back to life late last year with one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

Come for the Victory Speech, stay for @bakermayfield getting a game ball. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/tRwmm7ioTk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

Yep, give me that Baker Mayfield all damn season. Forget Tom Brady and that train wreck of an offense from last season.

It’s 2023, and this is Baker’s team.

Let’s get dangerous.