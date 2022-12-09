Baker Mayfield Gets Lost Then Gets LIT In Rams Postgame Locker Room

Baker Mayfield didn’t know where the locker room was after Thursday’s stunning win over the Raiders, but Sean McVay and his new Rams teammates made sure to throw him a damn PARTY when he finally found it.

I don’t care if you’re 4-8, down about 17 players, and your 36-year-old coach might retire after the season because he can’t take it any more … fun is fun, and the Rams’ postgame locker room scene Thursday night was electric.

Baker getting his game ball is pure electricity



(via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/p6ADFi184C — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 9, 2022

Baker Mayfield was fired up.

Baker Mayfield can’t stop headbutting people like a ram

What a night for Baker Baker, the Touchdown Maker!

Guy goes from zero to hero faster than you can spell Deshaun Watson, and he deserves every single bit of it.

Our man literally got off the plane two days ago, knows Sean McVay’s playbook about as well as you or I do, and still drove 98 yards in two minutes to win a football game with guys he’s never met before.

He even got lost after the game! Don’t know if it was early CTE from yet another unprotected headbutt or what, but I’m here for it.

Baker Mayfield, walking back through locker room to exits, turns to a PR staffer: “Alright, where the hell do I go?” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 9, 2022

Legend.

Look, people hate on Baker pretty hard, and I fall into that trap sometimes.

But after the year he’s had – getting shoved out of Cleveland for a creepy weirdo QB and then getting straight up cut by the Panthers – Mayfield deserves a shot to be good in this league.

Worse spots to be than with Sean McVay, too. Talk about a match made in heaven. Two legit psychopaths.

Let’s be dangerous, Bake!