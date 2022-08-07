The Panthers aren’t in a rush to name a starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are battling it out for the QB1 spot, and for the time being, it’s unclear who will open as the week one starter.

Well, head coach Matt Rhule isn’t in a rush, and definitely won’t make a decision before the second preseason game, which is against the Patriots.

Will Baker Mayfield start at QB for the Panthers? (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week. The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are,” Rhule explained to the media, according to ESPN.

Who will start at quarterback for the Panthers is one of the biggest stories in the NFL. Carolina gave up very little to acquire Baker Mayfield from the Browns, and many feel he’s going to be the guy.

However, Darnold has had more time in the system and comes with considerably less distractions given Mayfield’s history.

While some might view the situation as chaotic, if things go wrong with one of them, Rhule can quickly make a switch. Having options is always an advantage.

Let us know in the comments who you expect to start at quarterback for Carolina!