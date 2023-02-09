Awkward: Larsa Pippen Dated Malik Beasley, Who Was Just Traded To Lakers, Who Roster Pippen’s Son

Videos by OutKick

Poor Scottie Pippen Jr. He has to live in the shadow of the guy who lived in the shadow of Michael Jordan. Now, he has to play alongside Malik Beasley who just so happens to have once dated his mom, Larsa Pippen.

That is far from an enviable situation.

Say what you will about the NBA, but there’s no denying the league has an uncanny ability to cook up drama. I mean, a guy getting traded to a team alongside the son of his ex-girlfriend? I can’t say anything like that has ever happened in the NHL.

This match made anywhere but Heaven was a result of the Lakers’ three-team deal for Russell Westbrook that included the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves. One of the pieces in that blockbuster trade was Beasley.

Back in 2020, Mama Pippen and Beasley were spotted holding hands while on a stroll in Miami Beach. Complicating matters even further, Beasley was a married man at the time.

Beasley’s wife filed for divorce, meanwhile, Scottie Pippen Jr. seemed to address the situation on Twitter.

Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.🤞 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) December 1, 2020

As you’d expect, this is going to be one awkward situation in the Lakers locker room. So awkward, in fact, that on Thursday’s Skip And Shanon: Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe argued that Pippen (he’s on a two-way deal with LA) should request a trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Unc Shannon sharpe got me crying!!! He said if he’s Scottie Pippen Jr he’s requesting a trade from the lakers & not playing with Malik beasley 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CwVq5j3O0o — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 9, 2023

“If I’m Scottie Pippen Jr. I want a trade,” Sharpe said. “Malik Beasley coming on my team, I got to go.”

Well, with minutes to go before the deadline, Pippen was still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and so is Malik Beasley.

At least they’ll have a mutual “acquaintance” they can talk about. Perhaps they even share a mutual disdain for Marcus Jordan.

See? It won’t be hard to find common ground.

