Australian Model Cashes In On ‘Stepdad Bundle’ After Finding Out That Her Stepdad Was Her Top OnlyFans Subscriber

Videos by OutKick

What do you do after finding out that your stepdad is your top OnlyFans subscriber? Well after you ruin your mom’s marriage, you cash in on it. You don’t want to let a good headline go to waste.

That’s exactly what Australian model Taila Maddison did. She gained a ton of attention from a TikTok video she posted back in May and ran with it.

The headlines from her “I ruined my mom’s marriage after finding out my stepdad was one of my subscribers” story turned into a TV appearance and ultimately more subscribers.

The stepdad was caught when he followed Talia on TikTok with the same username as the subscriber account on OnlyFans. Now that some time has passed she’s decided to share some more details about the kinds of requests she received from him.

“I would also go to the gym in the mornings before work and he would like to see the underwear I was wearing to the gym as well,” she told the Daily Star. “Whenever I was filming solo videos, which I would film at my mum’s house where he lived, he would request that I filmed them in my bedroom, and on the bed or the floor, rather than in the bathroom.”

“I thought this was very strange at the time, but now makes sense as he could easily access my bedroom/all of my underwear all the time,” she added.

There’s No Slowing This Australian Model Down

No wonder the news ruined mom’s marriage. This guy wasn’t just a subscriber, he went way passed that point.

The good news is mom is divorcing stepdad and Talia’s relationship with her mom has improved. Even better news, for Talia and her bank account. She reached to top 0.02% of creators and did so by selling a “stepdad bundle” after the story came out.

In less than a year she says she’s made around $500,000 off her content. That’s making a lot of lemonade out of the lemons that were tossed her way.