Athletics Have An Agreement To Move To Las Vegas As Team, Fans Continue Embarrassing Season In Oakland

The Oakland Athletics appear to be significantly closer to officially moving to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, reports broke that local Clark County officials had expressed concern about the team’s future revenues.

Given the A’s revenue challenges in Oakland, local authorities had justifiable concern about their ability to meet debt service payments. If the team falls short of revenue goals, it could force the county to step in.

But that doesn’t seem to be a significant concern for Nevada state leadership.

Governor Joe Lombardo and the Oakland A’s announced on Wednesday that they’d reached a “tentative agreement” to bring the team to Las Vegas.

Importantly, that agreement involves Clark County officials, meaning at least some of their concerns have been mollified.

Lombordo issued a statement saying “This agreement follows months of negotiations between the state, the county, and the A’s, and I believe it gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue building on the professional sports infrastructure of southern Nevada.” He continued, “Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it.”

The agreement still needs to be drafted into the form of legislation and voted on by the Nevada legislature. But for Oakland fans, the clock is clearly ticking.

Done Deal For The Las Vegas A’s?

This announcement clearly indicates the A’s are well on their way to following the Raiders to the desert.

Despite some early hiccups, it seems like the state and the county are willing to commit to the team’s desired funding. And with an agreement in place for an on-strip site, it’s beginning to feel like it’s only a matter of time.

The A’s have become the laughingstock of Major League Baseball this season, for numerous reasons.

Attendance has all but dried up, with fans deserting the team in droves.

And results have been even worse on the field. The A’s are an astonishing 10-40 to start the season, the worst start by a team in over 90 years.

Vegas could be a chance for the franchise to reset and invest more money into retaining players. Novelty and a new stadium is all well and good for a time, but it’ll take more than that to keep fans for the long term.

With Wednesday’s announcement, it’s clear that Nevada and Las Vegas are willing to take that bet.