A’s Move In Jeopardy? Vegas Officials Reportedly Concerned About Team’s Financial Future

Videos by OutKick

The future of the Oakland A’s had been one of Major League Baseball’s biggest questions.

That question finally seemed to be answered when the team recently announced it was purchasing land in Las Vegas. With the deteriorating stadium situation and absurdly low attendance in Oakland, that seemed to settle the uncertainty.

After just a few weeks, however, the A’s revealed an entirely new arrangement, albeit with a similar ultimate result.

READ: OAKLAND A’S ALREADY CHANGING VEGAS STADIUM PLANS DESPITE PREVIOUS BINDING AGREEMENT

Now, there may be an even bigger hurdle to jump, as a new report revealed concerns from local Las Vegas authorities.

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that “Clark County officials have concerns over the Oakland A’s ability to pay their debt and generate tax revenue in a Las Vegas ballpark, which could affect property taxes for residents if revenue falls short.”

Essentially, county officials are uncertain about the team’s financial situation living up to expectations. And how a shortfall could affect local residents.

The county has experience with sports teams failing to meet its obligations, as the county had to cover for the Raiders during the pandemic to pay bonds on Allegiant Stadium.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A’s Could Have To Convince Clark County Officials

Vegas officials are reportedly concerned that the A’s will “have enough funds to cover payments if revenue is not enough.”

If the new stadium doesn’t generate the increased revenue the organization expects, it could force the county to step in.

With a history of having to pull from reserves to pay for a private company’s stadium, Clark could be wary of approving another potentially risky project.

Especially considering the A’s don’t have the kind of established fanbase that the Raiders enjoy.

NFL teams have just a few home games, and with many fans in near-by Los Angeles, the Raiders had a built in audience.

But the new A’s stadium would rely heavily on tourism to fill its 81+ home dates.

If out-of-town fans don’t materialize to the degree expected, it could cause revenue problems. Which is precisely what Clark County is apparently worried about.

The A’s will be relying heavily on public support to get the stadium built. The latest estimate places the figure at $395 million of taxpayer dollars.

If this report is to be believed, that may not be the slam dunk many have assumed. Making the A’s question, once again, very much to be determined.