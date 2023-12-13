Arrest Warrant Issued For Steph Curry’s Trespassing Super Fan Who Freely Walked Into Star’s Home

Videos by OutKick

NBA star Stephen Curry suffered a bizarre break-in at his home in October when an exchange student from China nonchalantly, and very illegally, entered Curry’s home looking for an autograph.

Curry’s children were present in the home and the nanny caught 18-year-old Sheng Gao trespassing in the home.

Arrest Warrant Issued To Strange Steph Curry Trespasser

Gao received a citation after the nanny called authorities but failed to appear at a scheduled court appearance in Redwood City. An arrest warrant is now issued to Gao, who traveled to Curry’s residence in Atherton on Oct. 15. Curry and the Warriors played the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center that evening.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors leaves the court after scoring 50 points and defeating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Gao faces one misdemeanor charge of aggravated trespassing, handled by San Mateo County Superior Court.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher provided an account of Gao’s trespassing. As shared by The Palo Alto Daily Post, Gao walked up to Curry’s home and fiddled with the keypad on the security gate.

The gates swung open and Gao entered the home through the front door, then spotted on a surveillance camera by the nanny.

In the latest case of waning personal safety in deep-blue California, another high-profile athlete learned the hard way that living in the Golden State has its cons.

Last season, several Dodgers players had their homes hit by burglars. One had his Lamborghini broken into while out in Los Angeles. NFL reporter Erin Andrews once shared a story of a break-in at her L.A. residence, which she admitted “scarred” her “for life.”

From athletes making $48 million per year to middle-class workers, no one’s safe in California.