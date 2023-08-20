Homes Of Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman Both Hit By Burglars

Videos by OutKick

Crime in California is so bad it has made its way to the homes of the rich and famous.

At least two burglars broke into Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy’s Los Angeles home last week, according to TMZ Sports. And this incident comes just a month after burglars got into his teammate Freddie Freeman’s mansion in Studio City. Both crimes occurred while the players were at work.

Muncy was on his way home from a game at Dodger Stadium when his alarm company contacted him to say thieves had broken into his house. Authorities said security video showed the criminals ransacking the home. But they got away before police arrived.

Officials did not say what the thieves stole.

Burglars broke into Freddie Freeman’s home — which sits about 20 minutes northwest of Dodger Stadium — in July. (Credit: Andrew Dinksy / The Dinsky Team)

Law enforcement told TMZ Sports the break-in was similar to what happened at Freeman’s home in July, but it’s unclear if the incidents are related. Law enforcement is currently investigating whether the criminals targeted the athletes or if it was merely a coincidence.

Either way, if I’m a Dodgers player, I’m beefing up my home security just in case.

Freddie Freeman Continues His MVP Campaign

As far as baseball goes, the Dodgers have been on a tear in the second half of the season.

Freeman, Muncy and the squad have gone 25-9 since the All-Star break. The Dodgers have won 17 of their last 19 games, a run that includes an 11-game win streak. With just over a month to go, they currently hold a 12-game lead in the National League West.

They trail only the Atlanta Braves in wins this season.

Freeman, a NL MVP candidate, is hitting .333 (.986 OPS) with 23 home runs and 83 RBI. Muncy is second on the team with 29 homers.