Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried We’ll Have A Generation Of ‘Wimps And Weak People’

Videos by OutKick

There are no shortcuts to becoming a seven-time Mr. Olympia. But Arnold Schwarzenegger believes his type of work ethic might be lost on future generations of Americans.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show this week, the pro bodybuilder turned actor explained that babying and pampering young people will inevitably create “a generation of wimps and weak people.”

The irony of lecturing Howard “I didn’t leave my house for two years because I’m afraid of catching a cold” Stern about wimps and weak people is not lost on me. And I’ve had issues with Arnold ever since he told us to “screw our freedoms” and comply with useless mask mandates.

But he does make some solid points here.

Schwarzenegger says you have to train your mind in the same way you train your biceps. He said once people learn to “accept pain, misery and discomfort,” they will grow more and be “tougher” in life

“You can only strengthen your character and become a really strong person inside if you have resistance, if you fail, if you get up again and if you work hard,” he said.

Hard work and accountability. What noble concepts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants young people to toughen up.

Arnold — who just celebrated 40 years of U.S. citizenship — then asked a rhetorical question of which group helped build the United States into the most powerful country in the world.

“Is it people that slept in? Was it people that were wimping out?” he asked. “No. These were ballsy women and men that went out there at 5 in the morning and got up and they struggled, and they fought, and they worked their butts off. That’s what made this country great.”

(Photo credit should read MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 76-year-old also said society has allowed young people to become too sensitive.

“Anyone that tries to baby themselves and pamper themselves… it’s over. You’re never going to get there,” Arnold told Stern.

We live in a society where liberal lawmakers, legacy media and large corporations now value feelings over facts and safe spaces over reality.

Arnold is 100% right.

I hope self-proclaimed “woke motherf-cker” Howard Stern took notes.

Follow Amber Harding on X: @TheAmberHarding