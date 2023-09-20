Howard Stern Brags About Being ‘Woke,’ Hating Trump, Getting The Vaccine, And Supporting Trans

Videos by OutKick

Howard Stern recently assigned himself to a lockdown over his fear of a new wave of Covid. Unfortunately, he had to break his self-enforced isolation on Friday.

Stern left his abode to get yet another booster shot.

“I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there at 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid. F*cking science. This f*cking country is so great,” cheered Stern.

The point of the conversation was for Stern to declare he is a proud member of the woke community.

“I hear a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke.

“By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you fucking want.

“I am a woke motherfu*ker, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged. I am woke. I think that’s a compliment.”

We know.

No one would enjoy making fun of Woke Howard more than Old Howard.

Howard Stern rose to fame, atop the media industry, in the 1990s by humiliating the cringing simps of American culture. He is now one of them.

Stern was the opposite of “woke.” He was crude, uncensored, offensive, and unafraid to hurt the feelings of the sacred cows of society.

He built a career interviewing porn stars and asking celebrities about uncomfortable topics, like their panties, affairs, addictions, and criminal histories.

Today, Stern provides play-by-play commentary on his recent trips to the pharmacy.

The fall of Howard Stern is more disappointing than the decline of Keith Olbermann. Olbermann was always mentally unstable. Stern wasn’t.

Stern provided a voice that ran counter to legacy press. He is now an extension of the corporate-approved media, with a more vulgar delivery and uglier face.

Previously, listeners were unbeknownst to Stern’s political leanings. He used to provide a refreshing escape from the annoyances of the societal divide.

Stern is now overtly political, and frequently brags about watching MSNBC for his news coverage. Which is ironic, given he just proclaimed he seeks “legitimate news sources.”

See, listeners aren’t bothered that Stern is a liberal. They are bothered that they know about his political status and that he won’t stop barking about it.

Stern’s show is a painful listen these days, bludgeoned by his own misery.

His signature interviews are now truncated on Zoom because he refuses to return to the New York studio, because of his fear of Covid.

The origin of Stern’s transition into a depressed shell of his former self is not clear. But it would seem he underwent an unfortunate change sometime after Donald Trump was elected president, creating what he is today:

A self-described “woke motherf*cker.”