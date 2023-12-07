Army/Navy Game Tickets Are Absurdly Expensive, But You Can’t Put A Price On Patriotism

Videos by OutKick

People going to the Army/Navy game this Saturday better be ready to open their wallets and shell out some cash.

The bitter rivalry game between the two service academies is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports. The pageantry is unrivaled. The setting features military members, heavy weapons and an incredible amount of love for the red, white and blue.

I went a few years ago when it was in Philly the day before the game, and got to watch a bunch of helicopters fly in.

It was epic, and a great reminder of American military power at it finest in a place of peace.

Army/Navy game tickets aren’t cheap.

If you want to enjoy that kind of setting and game this year, you better be ready to pay for it. As of publication, the cheapest tickets to the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on StubHub are $306, and the most expensive are more than $8,000.

A large chunk of tickets are selling for right around $1,000. For comparison, the cheapest tickets are only $5 less than tickets to the SEC title game between Georgia and Alabama. Fans could get into the Alabama/Texas game earlier in the year for less than $200.

You know the people running the game are doing something right when tickets are more than games between national title contenders.

The Army/Navy game is an incredible event. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

The game between service academies is building massive interest.

I love the fact ticket prices are so high. It means the hype is real, and when it comes to the American military, I want the hype to be off the charts.

The Army/Navy game doesn’t feature electric offenses, the teams are rarely ranked and the stakes don’t impact the College Football Playoff picture. It’s literally played after the field is announced.

However, it’s important because it represents the best of this country. It’s two teams of young men who have all signed up to defend this nation. Every single person who steps on the field Saturday might have to pay the ultimate price wearing the flag that flies high all over this country.

Speaking of flags and uniforms, both teams go all out for this game with their reveals. You don’t know great uniforms until you see what fans get with the Army/Navy game.

Both squads brought the heat this year. The Black Knights will honor the 3rd Infantry Division’s “Thunder Run” on Baghdad and the Midshipmen will honor America’s greatest weapons ever made – our submarine fleet.

There’s a lot of people down and out on America right now. Seems like we’ve all forgotten what makes the red, white and blue so great.

This game is a great reminder of why this country is so awesome. Young men battling it out on the field with offenses out of the 1940s before graduating and defending freedom. If that doesn’t inspire and uplift you, then I really don’t know what to see. Saturday, America is going to win no matter what is on the scoreboard, and I love that. Let me know your thoughts on the game at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.