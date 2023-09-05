High Dollar Action: Ticket Prices Soar For Deion Sanders’ Home Opener At Colorado, Texas-Alabama Rematch In The Main Event

Videos by OutKick

Coming off a wild Saturday afternoon for Deion Sanders, this weekend presents another opportunity for him to produce chaos. The college football world is now waiting for Colorado to host Nebraska, while Texas prepares for the highly anticipated rematch with Alabama.

Even with all the buildup surrounding Steve Sarkisian’s trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the showdown in Boulder between Colorado and Nebraska is drawing more money on the secondary market.

It’s easy to sell both games, with ESPN sending its pregame ‘College Gameday’ show to Alabama, while FOX is sending ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ to Boulder. Most college football fans were thinking the hottest ticket in the country would have to be Nick Saban versus Sarkisian, but this isn’t the case according to Ticketmaster.

Yes, Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa holds more fans than Folsom Field in Boulder, but the gap between highest priced ticket is astonishing. Before the season began for Deion Sanders, tickets were already scarce for his home opener. But after beating TCU and sending a strong postgame message to fans, along with the media, prices are soaring.

A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the second quarter between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to Ticketmaster, the get-in price for the Nebraska, Colorado game on Saturday is over $460 a piece, which is insane for a team that won only one game last season. But, welcome to the Deion Sanders era, where he’s promising to put on a show.

While ticket prices are high in Boulder, no pun intended, fans can get into the Alabama-Texas game for just $171 a piece. Sure, you’ll be sitting pretty high up in the stadium, but a game of this magnitude should garner higher ticket prices, I would think.

Can Deion Sanders, Colorado Live Up To The Hype Now?

After defeating TCU in what could turn out to be one of the best games of the 2023 season, the hard work now begins for Colorado. Can Deion Sanders continue running this hype train at full blast? Following the win over the Horned Frogs, Sanders made it a point to call out reporters, asking them if they ‘believed’ in the Buffaloes now, which was kind of awkward, but that’s just Coach Prime.

Sanders is always selling his program, which we witnessed at Jackson State, if you were paying attention. So, coming off a win over a team that played for a National Championship last season, you can bet that Deion will continue his media push. The question now is whether or not this Colorado team can back it up against Nebraska.

Deion Sanders has the Colorado fan-base riding a high right now. But can they continue this against Nebraska? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sure, the Cornhuskers lost another close game, this time to Minnesota in the season opener, but this will still be a challenge for the Buffaloes. There’s nothing more Matt Rhule would love to do than spoil the Deion Sanders home opener, while also not dropping to 0-2.

But the storyline in this game is Colorado, not Nebraska. FOX won’t spend countless segments talking about the Cornhuskers on Saturday, no, they know where the money is. The real test will come on the field, with Travis Hunter and Sheduer Sanders looking to follow-up their monster games with another magical performance. This time though, it’s in-front of the Colorado faithful, who are also riding the Deion Sanders high.

Either way, the atmosphere in Boulder on Saturday will feel like a crazy concert at Red Rocks, with Deion Sanders acting as the lead singer in this one.

Alabama-Texas Showdown Still The Marquee Matchup, Obviously

The highly anticipated rematch between Alabama and Texas is finally here. After a year of Longhorns kicking themselves for blowing last year’s game, Steve Sarkisian will finally get his chance at redemption. We were one minute away from seeing Texas upset Nick Saban last year, but Bryce Young took care of that problem.

Now, Quinn Ewers gets another shot at beating Alabama, while hopefully playing a full game. The Texas quarterback suffered a sprained clavicle in the first quarter of last season’s 20-19 loss in Austin. But now, Ewers is healthy and looking to test the Alabama secondary come Saturday. But if the Longhorns are going to leave Tuscaloosa with a win, they better figure out a way to stop Jalen Milroe, who accounted for five touchdowns in the Alabama season opener.

There’s also the other gigantic problem for Texas, which is Nick Saban. For the past eight months, some folks have proclaimed that the Alabama dynasty is dead, or on life support. Even though Saban says he doesn’t read the press clippings, I promise you he knows what’s being said outside of the football complex.

Yelling “F$ck Nick Saban” while he’s doing an interview right below you is the motivation the Alabama coach needs to hang 50



Via: FOX pic.twitter.com/SCP8pxCIjJ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 10, 2022

If there was any game that Nick Saban would like to quietly shove down the throats of the naysayers, it’s Saturday night’s showdown with Texas. He’ll consider it a welcoming present to the SEC for the Longhorns, while Steve Sarkisian is hoping to turn-up the volume of that outside noise in Tuscaloosa.

Either way, we are in for two massive games, for two totally different reasons. I sure didn’t expect to be wiring about the Colorado-Nebraska game in the same story as Alabama-Texas, but here we are.