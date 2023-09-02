Deion Sanders Told Us His Colorado Team Was For Real, But Many Didn’t Believe Him; Says ‘We Keep Receipts’ After Many Had Doubts

Videos by OutKick

Were you not entertained? Deion Sanders told you Colorado was coming, and boy did they put on a show against TCU.

A game that many, including myself, thought Colorado would hang around for a while, then succumb to the Horned Frogs, turned out to be a thriller. If we are judging college football games this season, then this game in Fort Worth will be the measuring stick of entertainment.

It was either Dylan Edwards or Travis Hunter punching back against TCU for all four quarters, proving folks wrong throughout the game. For all the hype that Deion Sanders received leading up to this, his team delivered on the promise. Not only did Sheduer Sanders go toe-to-toe with the TCU defense, he found a way to deliver in clutch moments.

FULL BLOWN CRAZY



Dylan Edwards, Colorado leads pic.twitter.com/yV3yEMa6KJ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 2, 2023

But most of college football had no idea what to expect from this Colorado team. We witnessed what Deion Sanders did at Jackson State, but there were questions as to whether he could deliver in Boulder. Now, it’s only the first game of the season, and maybe TCU is not as good as expected, but Colorado picked up a massive win to start the 2023 campaign.

“I’m loving these kids, Rick George for giving me this opportunity. Everybody, Buff nation who supported us and all the hood for having my back, I thank y’all. God this is good,” Sanders said postgame.

The whole off-season was built around a narrative that Deion Sanders was just a guy who could promote, but today he delivered on a promise to Colorado fans. He told them ‘We’re Coming,’ and my goodness did they ever.

Dylan Edwards, Travis Hunter, Sheduer Sanders Deliver For Colorado

We heard about them throughout the Spring and Summer, but the trio of Dylan Edwards, Travis Hunter and Sheduer Sanders exceeded expectations. Sanders, the quarterback, passed for 510 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. As for Dylan Edwards, he couldn’t be stopped out of the backfield, finding the end zone four times.

As for Travis Hunter, let the Heisman campaign begin. Playing over 100 snaps combined offensively and defensively, Hunter proved to the world that he could handle the pressure that was bestowed upon him. Hunter not only finished with 119 yards receiving, he captivated the national audience with his defensive prowess. If you were looking for the Week One candidate for Player of the Week, you have about three different options just from Colorado.

“I don’t know how many snaps (Travis Hunter) played, but we’re gonna put a hot tub on the plane for him,” Deion Sanders said postgame.

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes takes the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

He’s right. Besides Sheduer, there wasn’t a more prolific player on the field than Travis Hunter, who never looked tired in the Texas heat.

‘I’m practicing against the best cornerback in the world, my margin of error against him is very small,” Sheduer Sanders said postgame about Travis Hunter. “I can’t miss too far inside or outside, cause he’s gonna make a play. Nobody believed in us man, it just showed me a lot about how people is.

“They let names, Power-5 stuff get to their head. I think this is the highest passing yards I’ve had in my life. I was just at HBCU so, you know. They didn’t believe, but God did.”

Deion Sanders Proves Colorado AD Right, It’s Showtime

The naysayers will stake their claim that TCU just wasn’t as good as some expected after playing for a national championship last season. But, we just witnessed a football team in Colorado win its first game under Deion Sanders with a completely different roster.

Not only did Colorado win, they made a statement. This wasn’t a joke or a promotional plan to sell tickets and merchandise, this was about the future of the football program. Sure, Rick George took a gamble in hiring Deion Sanders, but boy did it pay off today.

Whatever happens the rest of the weekend in college football, everyone will be talking about Colorado football. This was the reason why AD Rick George hired Deion Sanders. He saw a bright future, with a mixture of the right ingredients, and now they’ve made a statement in the first game.

“We told you we coming, we told you we coming. You thought we were joking, and guess what, we keep receipts. God Bless”

No, we’re not doubting the Deion Sanders anymore, even with almost a full season ahead. Today proved that the attention’s worth it, now let’s see them back it up next week against Nebraska.

Either way, the time for talking was over, Deion Sanders and Colorado proved it on the field.