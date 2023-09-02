Deion Sanders Wastes Zero Time Hyping Up Travis Hunter For Heisman

Videos by OutKick

It didn’t take long for Deion Sanders to mention Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy. In fact, it only took until halftime.

If you thought Colorado was going to come out and get ran over by TCU in the first half, the Buffaloes had other things in mind. Thanks to some strong defense, along with Shedeaur Sanders delivering through the air, Colorado led 17-14 at halftime.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

But, Travis Hunter was also turning heads, leading to the comments from Deion Sanders. Not only was Hunter a force on defense, he also caught seven passes for 42 yards. If it weren’t for an overthrown ball, Hunter would have a touchdown in the first half stat sheet.

“We hit ’em on those two deep balls, the Heisman would be in his crib chillin’ right now,” said coach Prime.

“We hit'em on those two deep balls, the Heisman would be in his crib chillin right now. God Bless” pic.twitter.com/nkiSqUGwmO — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 2, 2023

Playing on both sides of the ball is nothing new for Travis Hunter, but playing 65 total snaps in the first half is wild.

Travis Hunter noted earlier in the week that playing on both sides of the ball would not be a problem this season.

“There’s only one choice and that’s me,” he said. “Both sides of the ball. I’m going for it all. Gots to. Sophomore year. Like I said on Instagram, Heisman loading. That’s my goal. That’s what I’m reaching. Sometimes you got to put your goals out there and let everyone know what you’re reaching.”

If he can keep this up, maybe Hunter can make a run towards the Heisman, but we’ve got a long ways to go.