Army Unveils Absolutely Alpha Uniforms For Navy Game, Reminds The World Of American Military Power

Videos by OutKick

The Army Black Knights will be rocking some awesome uniforms against Navy.

The Army/Navy game is one of the coolest sporting events in the country, and both service academies go all out for the heated rivalry. That includes awesome uniforms tied to great moments in American military history.

The Black Knights brought the heat this year with uniforms that will honor the 3rd Infantry Division smashing Saddam Hussein’s forces during the invasion of Iraq.

Army released the following information on the uniforms:

The 2023 Army-Navy Uniform and football tell the story of The United States 3rd Infantry Division during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Marne Division’s participation in the initiation of offensive operations in Iraq, the longest and most rapid armored advance since the Second World War. The 3rd Infantry Division’s success hinged upon its ability to seize and maintain the initiative against a determined adversary in harsh and unforgiving terrain. The Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division accomplished this feat through clear application of the U.S. Army’s characteristics of the offensive: surprise, concentration, audacity, and tempo. On December 9, Army is honored to represent the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division and their tactical acumen on the field in Foxborough. In adopting their mottos, symbols, and ethos on the field of friendly strife, Army seeks to emulate their application of these characteristics to defeat our rivals.

Army unveils incredible uniforms for game against Navy.

In case you didn’t already figure it out, the uniforms are straight fire. Check out the announcement video below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Inspired by the 3rd Infantry Division, we will honor the Dogface Soldiers and their legacy of excellence. #GoArmy x #ROTM pic.twitter.com/WaK4xkTJrR — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 21, 2023

Hell yeah, folks. Hell yeah. That entire video should have you ready to run through a wall. Anyone who says they don’t love these uniforms is lying to themselves.

This is as alpha as alpha gets.

For those of you who don’t know, the 3rd Infantry Division spearheaded the Battle of Baghdad during the invasion of Iraq.

The massive mechanized force rolled through Saddam’s forces in the greatest show of American military power since WWII. Young people not alive when the war started might not know Iraq had a massive military when the invasion kicked off in March 2023. The invasion publicly started March 20, 2023. Yet, I have it on good authority that a small group of elite ghosts crossed the border early and moved with extreme precision and violence. If you know, you know.

When it came to the massive battles being broadcast to the world, the Battle of Baghdad was the granddaddy of them all at the time, and the 3rd Infantry Division blew through Saddam’s defenses like a blowtorch through soft butter. Politics or thoughts on the war aside, that’s about as badass as it gets. One of the most powerful militaries in the world was obliterated by American forces in a stunningly short amount of time.

Now, Army will honor the men who spearheaded the attack, which later became known as the “Thunder Run.”

Army will wear uniforms honoring the 3rd Infantry Division for the Navy game. (Photo by ROMEO GACAD / AFP) (Photo by ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images)

This country can use all the reminders we can get of how great we are. People seem down and out on America. Some are even openly praising Osama bin Laden. That’s the kind of nonsense you’ll never see at the Army/Navy game. Props to West Point for giving fans some truly epic uniforms. I might have to find a way to get my hands on one of these beasts. Let me know your thoughts on Army’s uniforms at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.